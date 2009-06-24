5 More Reasons Teens Are So Spoiled

Know someone who's too old for hotel kids' clubs, but too self-conscious to hang with Mom and Dad?Discover the new world of perks. Loews Hotels' T. Loews program gives kids 13 to 17 their own half-price room (with a Game Boy and DVD player) and free sundaes. Ritz-Carltons offer teens facials and fizzing pedicures. Even boys can get full-body massages (or henna tattoos) at the Hyatt Hill Country 's teens-only SPAhhhT in San Antonio. Teens sailing on Royal Caribbean catch rays to the tunes of Justin Timberlake on their own back deck. And on Disney's Wonder cruise ship, they can retreat to Common Grounds, a hangout just for them, styled like a Greenwich Village coffeehouse.