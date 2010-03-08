4 Bike-Friendly Cruises
Credit: Courtesy of Tauck
Now you can pedal your way through the European countryside with Ama Waterways (amawaterways.com), which carries 30 bikes on each of its six European vessels (guests canride the 20-mile Danube route from Melk to Dürnstein, in Austria). Other cruises helping youto take the road less traveled: Uniworld River Cruises (uniworld.com), which letscyclists off on the verdant banks of the Seine near Rouen, France; and Tauck (tauck.com), whose passengers can take in a castlefilled route along the Rhine. And onOrient-Express’s Alouette (afloatinfrance.com), a guide leads a trip from theCanal du Midi to Carcassonne, home to an ancient citadel.