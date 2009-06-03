25 Great American Ski Resorts: A Look at the Best
happening bars
Idle Spur, Crested Butte, Colo.
Mangy Moose, Jackson Hole, Wyo.
The Matterhorn, Stowe, Vt.
Red Parka Pub, Glen, N.H.
Wobbly Barn, Killington, Vt.
for a quiet drink
Chez Henri, Sugarbush, Vt.
Christiania Inn, Heavenly, Calif.
Duchin Lounge, Sun Valley, Idaho
Troll Hallen Lounge, Stein Eriksen Lodge, Deer Valley, Utah
longest season
Arapahoe Basin, Colo.
Killington, Vt.
Mammoth Mountain, Calif.
Timberline, Oreg.
Whistler/Blackcomb, B.C.
best values
Alta, Utah: Adult full-day lift tickets, $28 apiece.
Big Mountain, Mont.: Four hours of Sno-Cat skiing at $40 per person (four-person minimum).
Bridger Bowl, Mont.: Deep powder on uncrowded runs, $29 a day.
Brighton, Utah: $35 lift tickets for skiing from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; free for kids under 10.
Canada: Favorable exchange rates mean savings.
Mad River Glen, Vt.: Pass for 30 consecutive days, $175.
Squaw Valley U.S.A., Calif.: Lift tickets for kids 12 and under, $5 a day.
Red Onion, Aspen, Colo.: On St. Patrick's Day, beer at this bar costs 5 cents-- until the first patron has to use the facilities.
greatest annual snowfall
Alta, Utah
Grand Targhee, Wyo.
Mount Baker, Wash.
Snowbird, Utah
Sugar Bowl, Calif.
Wolf Creek Pass, Colo.
best cross-country skiing
Big Sky, Mont.
Crested Butte, Colo.
Lake Placid, N.Y.
Mount Washington Valley, N.H.
Stowe, Vt.
Sun Valley, Idaho
best ice-skating
Beaver Creek, Colo.
Keystone, Colo.
Lake Louise, Alberta
Lake Placid, N.Y.
Sun Valley, Idaho
Waterville Valley, N.H.
best for families
Northstar-at-Tahoe, Calif.
Snowmass, Colo.
Smuggler's Notch, Vt.
Steamboat Springs, Colo.
Vail, Colo.
Whistler/Blackcomb, B.C.
best instruction
Beaver Creek, Colo.
Smuggler's Notch, Vt.
Sun Valley, Idaho
Taos Ski Valley, N. Mex.
Vail, Colo.
best bets
for sunny weather
Bear Mountain, Calif.
Purgatory, Colo.
Snowmass, Colo.
Snow Summit, Calif.
Taos Ski Valley, N. Mex.
best views
Heavenly, Calif.
Lake Louise, Alberta
Sunshine Village, Alberta
Telluride, Colo.
Wildcat, N.H.
best off-slope activities
Aspen, Colo.
Jackson Hole, Wyo.
Sun Valley, Idaho
Vail, Colo.
Whiteface Mountain, N.Y.
best spas
The Lodge & Spa at Cordillera,
Edwards, Colo.
Topnotch at Stowe, Vt.
The Peaks at Telluride, Colo.
snowboarding meccas
Breckenridge, Colo.
Heavenly, Calif.
Mount Bachelor, Oreg.
Okemo, Vt.
Stratton, Vt.
Sugarloaf, Maine
Vail, Colo.
best places to avoid snowboarders
(no boards allowed)
Alta, Utah
Aspen Mountain, Colo.
Deer Valley Resort, Utah
Mad River Glen, Vt.
Sundance, Utah
Taos Ski Valley, N. Mex.
biggest party towns
Aspen, Colo.
Breckenridge, Colo.
Heavenly, Calif.
Killington, Vt.
Park City, Utah
best for powder skiing
Alta, Utah
Grand Targhee, Wyo.
Jackson Hole, Wyo.
Snowbird, Utah
Steamboat, Colo.
in kitzbühel
Gasthaus Eichler, Winter Park, Colo.
Gasthof Gramshammer, Vail, Colo.
Goldener Hirsch Inn, Park City, Utah
Sonnenalp Resort, Vail, Colo.
Trapp Family Lodge, Stowe, Vt.
best on-hill dining
Aspen, Colo.
Deer Valley Resort, Utah
Mont Tremblant, Quebec
Sun Valley, Idaho
Whistler/Blackcomb, B.C.
coolest coffee shops
Cafe Ink!,
Aspen and Snowmass, Colo.
Steaming Bean,
Telluride, Colo.
Tahoe Yogurt Factory, a.k.a.
Team Caffeine, Tahoe City, Calif.
best place to blow out your knee
Vail, home of the Steadman Hawkins Clinic. Dr. Richard Steadman and his two partners are the knee men in the skiing world. Steadman himself has successfully performed surgery more than 100 times on members of national ski teams (including U.S. Olympians Tommy Moe, Picabo Street, and Hilary Lindh).