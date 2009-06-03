25 Great American Ski Resorts: A Look at the Best

happening bars

Idle Spur, Crested Butte, Colo.

Mangy Moose, Jackson Hole, Wyo.

The Matterhorn, Stowe, Vt.

Red Parka Pub, Glen, N.H.

Wobbly Barn, Killington, Vt.

for a quiet drink

Chez Henri, Sugarbush, Vt.

Christiania Inn, Heavenly, Calif.

Duchin Lounge, Sun Valley, Idaho

Troll Hallen Lounge, Stein Eriksen Lodge, Deer Valley, Utah

longest season

Arapahoe Basin, Colo.

Killington, Vt.

Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

Timberline, Oreg.

Whistler/Blackcomb, B.C.

best values

Alta, Utah: Adult full-day lift tickets, $28 apiece.

Big Mountain, Mont.: Four hours of Sno-Cat skiing at $40 per person (four-person minimum).

Bridger Bowl, Mont.: Deep powder on uncrowded runs, $29 a day.

Brighton, Utah: $35 lift tickets for skiing from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; free for kids under 10.

Canada: Favorable exchange rates mean savings.

Mad River Glen, Vt.: Pass for 30 consecutive days, $175.

Squaw Valley U.S.A., Calif.: Lift tickets for kids 12 and under, $5 a day.

Red Onion, Aspen, Colo.: On St. Patrick's Day, beer at this bar costs 5 cents-- until the first patron has to use the facilities.

greatest annual snowfall

Alta, Utah

Grand Targhee, Wyo.

Mount Baker, Wash.

Snowbird, Utah

Sugar Bowl, Calif.

Wolf Creek Pass, Colo.

best cross-country skiing

Big Sky, Mont.

Crested Butte, Colo.

Lake Placid, N.Y.

Mount Washington Valley, N.H.

Stowe, Vt.

Sun Valley, Idaho

best ice-skating

Beaver Creek, Colo.

Keystone, Colo.

Lake Louise, Alberta

Lake Placid, N.Y.

Sun Valley, Idaho

Waterville Valley, N.H.

best for families

Northstar-at-Tahoe, Calif.

Snowmass, Colo.

Smuggler's Notch, Vt.

Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Vail, Colo.

Whistler/Blackcomb, B.C.

best instruction

Beaver Creek, Colo.

Smuggler's Notch, Vt.

Sun Valley, Idaho

Taos Ski Valley, N. Mex.

Vail, Colo.

best bets

for sunny weather

Bear Mountain, Calif.

Purgatory, Colo.

Snowmass, Colo.

Snow Summit, Calif.

Taos Ski Valley, N. Mex.

best views

Heavenly, Calif.

Lake Louise, Alberta

Sunshine Village, Alberta

Telluride, Colo.

Wildcat, N.H.

best off-slope activities

Aspen, Colo.

Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Sun Valley, Idaho

Vail, Colo.

Whiteface Mountain, N.Y.

best spas

The Lodge & Spa at Cordillera,

Edwards, Colo.

Topnotch at Stowe, Vt.

The Peaks at Telluride, Colo.

snowboarding meccas

Breckenridge, Colo.

Heavenly, Calif.

Mount Bachelor, Oreg.

Okemo, Vt.

Stratton, Vt.

Sugarloaf, Maine

Vail, Colo.

best places to avoid snowboarders

(no boards allowed)

Alta, Utah

Aspen Mountain, Colo.

Deer Valley Resort, Utah

Mad River Glen, Vt.

Sundance, Utah

Taos Ski Valley, N. Mex.

biggest party towns

Aspen, Colo.

Breckenridge, Colo.

Heavenly, Calif.

Killington, Vt.

Park City, Utah

best for powder skiing

Alta, Utah

Grand Targhee, Wyo.

Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Snowbird, Utah

Steamboat, Colo.

in kitzbühel

Gasthaus Eichler, Winter Park, Colo.

Gasthof Gramshammer, Vail, Colo.

Goldener Hirsch Inn, Park City, Utah

Sonnenalp Resort, Vail, Colo.

Trapp Family Lodge, Stowe, Vt.

best on-hill dining

Aspen, Colo.

Deer Valley Resort, Utah

Mont Tremblant, Quebec

Sun Valley, Idaho

Whistler/Blackcomb, B.C.

coolest coffee shops

Cafe Ink!,

Aspen and Snowmass, Colo.

Steaming Bean,

Telluride, Colo.

Tahoe Yogurt Factory, a.k.a.

Team Caffeine, Tahoe City, Calif.