I’ve Worn This Comfy, Flattering $33 Linen Shorts Set More Than Anything Else in My Closet This Summer

I love how easy it is to dress it up or down.

By
Terri Peters
Terri Peters
Terri Peters
Terri Peters has more than 10 years of experience reviewing and recommending products. She has written about everything from snack foods to spring dresses.
Published on August 13, 2023 05:00AM EDT

I was eating breakfast at a hotel on a recent trip when I noticed a woman wearing a two-piece shorts outfit that I absolutely loved. I asked her where it was from and she was kind enough to share the Amazon link with me. At $33, I also loved the price, so I ordered one on the spot and added it to my summer travel wardrobe.

The Trendy Queen Womens Shorts Set is made of a breathable linen and rayon fabric and consists of a pair of high-waisted shorts and a sleeveless cropped tank. It comes in a ton of colors, from hot pink to lemon yellow, but I bought it in black to take with me on an upcoming vacation, knowing I could dress it up with statement earrings and wedges or toss on my Birkenstocks and go a bit more casual. 

Amazon Trendy Queen Tracksuit Summer 2 Piece Outfit Black

Amazon

When it arrived from Amazon, I knew it would become a warm weather wardrobe staple. The high-waisted shorts were the perfect length, and the tank showed the perfect amount of my midriff. As a mom in my 40s, I don’t like to show too much skin, but the tasteful and stylish way the set showed just a bit of my stomach felt perfect to me.

I also loved the neckline — a scoop neck that has a cute keyhole button closure on the back. I was impressed with the detail and material, especially considering the set was only around $30. 

Amazon Trendy Queen Tracksuit Summer 2 Piece Outfit Khaki

Amazon

When I took the outfit with me on my trip, I dressed it up with gold earrings and wedges with gold straps. It felt like the perfect little black dress, only it was a breezy shorts set in a super comfortable, breathable fabric. 

Since then, I’ve worn the set everywhere from church on Sunday morning to date night with my husband. Each time, I try wearing it with different shoes and accessories, but my absolute favorite way to style it has been with chunky wedges and statement earrings. 

I’m not alone in my love of this two-piece set: It’s got nearly 400 five-star ratings on Amazon, and reviewers like their versions as much as I do. “I got this outfit in four different colors,” shared one purchaser, “that's how much I love it.”

Another shopper raved, “This is one of the most high quality clothing items I’ve gotten from Amazon. I love the material. It’s thick but also breathable,” while a fellow mom reviewer revealed that the “perfect” high waisted shorts “somehow manage to hide my postpartum tummy.”

Others warn of the need to air-dry the set after washing, and I’d agree. When I launder mine, I wash it on a delicate cycle then hang it on my drying rack. It’s held up well through many washes this way.

To brighten up my wardrobe a bit, I plan to order the set in a few other colorways, too. I currently have my eye on the purple version, but there’s also a lake-green shade I have the perfect pair of earrings to pair with. This super affordable one-stop outfit is a must-have for any vacations to warm weather destinations. 

More Linen Short Sets at Amazon

Automet Women’s 2-Piece Shorts Set

Amazon AUTOMET Womens 2 Piece Outfits Lounge Matching Sets Two Piece Linen Shorts Crop Tops 2023 Trendy Clothes Summer Vacation Set

Amazon

Zeagoo Women’s Button-Down Shirt and Short Set

Amazon Zeagoo Women Linen Sets 2 Piece Summer Outfits Beach Linen Shirt Elastic Waist Casual Shorts Set

Amazon

Anrabess Women's Linen Tank and Pant Set

Amazon ANRABESS Women's 2 Piece Outfits Square Neck Linen Tank Crop Top Wide Leg Pants Matching Lounge Set Tracksuit

Amazon

Ekouaer Women’s Printed Button-Down Shirt and Short Set

Amazon Ekouaer Women Loose Button down Printed Beach 2 Piece Shorts Set

Amazon

Eurivicy Women's Sleeveless Top and Short Set

Amazon Eurivicy Women's 2 Piece Outfits Sleeveless Crop Tank Top and High Waist Pocketed Shorts Loose Summer 2pcs Short Sets

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $33. 

