14 Best Tree House Rentals in Texas

Check out our picks for 14 of the best tree house rentals in Texas for a memorable (and Instagram-worthy) trip.

The Lone Star State has many tree house vacation rentals that run the gamut from rustic and remote to fairy-tale-inspired and contemporary with swimming pools and saunas.

But you don't have to travel to a far-flung locale or wait long to book a whimsical tree house escape. Just go to Texas.

Tree houses are certainly having a moment in hospitality. New luxury tree house hotels are popping up all the time, offering guests decked-out accommodations that, while inspired by childhood dreams, cater to jet-set travelers. Later this year, Tennessee will welcome the biggest tree house resort in the world , stretching 40 acres in the Smoky Mountains.

01 of 14 The Birdhouse, Glen Rose Airbnb Wake up to the sound of chirping birds and panoramic views of Texas Hill Country in this whimsical one-bedroom, one-bathroom tree house that's ideal for a romantic getaway. The two-story structure is accessed through a cable bridge and features beautiful rustic elements, including tree branch railings. Spend some time enjoying the views on the terrace or outdoor patio, or if you prefer something more active, explore the property, which sits on 50 private acres and is located just minutes from downtown Glen Rose, known as the "dinosaur capital of Texas." To book: airbnb.com

02 of 14 The Hive, Glen Rose Airbnb The Hive is a classic A-frame tree house with oversized windows that allow guests to enjoy the scenic surrounding views. Inside, the main floor has a living room, kitchenette, and small dining table with seating for four. However, it's the large suspended porch with a built-in hammock, lounge furniture, and tree branches piercing through that won us over. To book: airbnb.com

03 of 14 Creekside Tree House, Kirbyville Airbnb This spectacular property elegantly blends rustic motifs with contemporary elements. Exposed wood beams and a solid wood breakfast table for two are complemented by a glamorous crystal chandelier in the main living room area, as well as a modern soaking bathtub in the bathroom. A suspended porch hangs above an outdoor fireplace and lounge area with a hot tub and barbecue pit. To book: airbnb.com

04 of 14 Ryders Tree House, Baird Airbnb Tee up a fun getaway with a friend or partner in this tree house with a designated wine-drinking area, a swing for two, a hammock, and an outdoor fire pit. Nestled at the heart of an 800-acre working ranch about two hours west of Fort Worth, the two-level structure has an outdoor kitchen with a grill and a cozy bedroom with a full-size bed upstairs. A balcony and bridge lead to a gorgeous elevated sitting area (the aforementioned wine-drinking spot) with spectacular views over the ranch. To book: airbnb.com

05 of 14 Leaf Tree House, Fredericksburg Airbnb Come for the eclectic design; stay for the peace and quiet. This tree house in the heart of Texas Hill Country looks like something out of a fairy tale. With a beautiful built-in reading nook next to an arched window, a tulle bed canopy, and a hanging shelf with a record player, it certainly doesn't lack character. A semi-open lounge area on the second floor features a bathtub, while the ground floor underneath the house is transformed into a comfortable sitting space with furniture and a hammock. To book: airbnb.com

06 of 14 Air Castle Tree House, Ladonia Airbnb Constructed using four shipping containers, this tree house features a screened porch, several balconies, and a crow's nest that soars 50 feet above ground to deliver unobstructed views of the lush surrounding forest. Inside, the rustic farmhouse aesthetic perfectly blends in with the quaint natural setting. But the owners have not compromised on modern amenities: a hot tub, a 50-inch HDTV, a Bluetooth sound system, and air-conditioning units guarantee a comfortable stay even during Texas's scorching summers. The shaded area with a fire pit adjacent to the tree house is the ideal spot to end the day with a drink and good company. To book: airbnb.com

07 of 14 Majestic Oak Tree House, Celeste Airbnb Not only is this whimsical tree house elevated two stories above ground, but it also has a living tree running right through its kitchen and living room areas, literally bringing the outdoors inside. When left open, the sliding glass doors in the bedroom let guests experience nature right at their fingertips. During the day, travelers can relax on the patio, taking in the views and sounds of this tranquil property hidden in the branches of a beautiful oak tree. To book: airbnb.com

08 of 14 The Nest Tree House, Spicewood Airbnb Comprised of multiple structures connected by bridges and staircases, The Nest is a unique tree house roughly 35 miles northwest of Austin, affording easy access to vineyards, art galleries, and plenty of water sports activities. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom property is ideal for a weekend with friends and will please those with a penchant for eco-friendly architecture. All the spaces have a circular shape and are constructed with upcycled materials without forgoing the comforts of modern life. A nearby creek, seasonal pool, barbecue, and picnic area guarantee a great time. To book: airbnb.com

09 of 14 Luxury Tree House, Fredericksburg Airbnb A tree house stay doesn't have to mean roughing it in the wilderness. Case in point: This modern tree house is part of a mini resort of unique stays in Texas Hill Country (there are also domes and glamping tents on the property) that treat guests to all the amenities of a luxury hotel — beautiful decor, a king-size bed, a swimming pool, a hot tub, and a sauna, to name a few. The house itself has soaring ceilings and oversized windows, letting plenty of daylight in. A built-in hammock adds a touch of whimsy to the sleek interiors. To book: airbnb.com

10 of 14 Piney Woods Tree House, Kirbyville Airbnb Situated on 80 wooded acres in Kirbyville, under three hours northeast of Houston, this cozy two-level tree house is a rustic dream. It has two beds plus a hammock outside, perfect for afternoon naps. The sitting area has a comfortable sofa and a TV for movie nights, but we recommend spending the evenings outdoors by the fire pit, enjoying the serene setting. To book: airbnb.com

11 of 14 Redwood Tree Haus, New Braunfels Airbnb Fancy a swim-up tree house? Located in a property with a shared pool, this vacation rental has plenty of wood accents and rustic decor inside. There's even a massive tree-like structure in the living room, a wooden walkway outside, and lush greenery covering its rooftop. With two bedrooms and one bathroom, this tree house has plenty of space for a group of friends or a family. On-site amenities include cabanas, a children's playground, and a hot tub. To book: airbnb.com

12 of 14 Cloud 9 Tree Haus, New Braunfels VRBO This tree house is tucked behind the Redwood rental, affording more privacy and less noise from the pool. Inside, real slabs of solid wood make up the decor, including the shelves, dining table, and bathroom sink, while tree branches are beautifully incorporated throughout the spaces. Start your day with a cup of coffee on the covered patio before relaxing by the pool or kayaking in the Guadalupe River, a short walk from the tree house. To book: vrbo.com

13 of 14 Hobbit's Nest Tree House, Lost Pines VRBO Welcome to your private "hobbit" tree house that will transport you to another world. A rustic walkway leads to this gem of a rental, complete with round stained-glass windows, a canopy bed, and exposed wood beams. The single bedroom has French doors opening to a balcony with a beautiful view. Relax in the shaded patio, explore nearby Bastrop State Park, or try kayaking in the Colorado River, a 10-mile drive from the house. To book: vrbo.com