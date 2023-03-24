These Idyllic Tree Houses in the Scottish Countryside Open Next Week — and They're the Perfect Summer Getaway

Digital detox in the Scottish wilderness? Sign us up.

Published on March 24, 2023
The exterior of the Wren at The Treehouses at Leckie in Scotland
When husband-and-wife duo Simon and Louisa Dickson set out to build Scotland's newest countryside hideaway, The Treehouses at Leckie, they knew they wanted to stay away from cookie-cutter aesthetics and instead do something unexpected.

"There is something cathartic about the process of finding that next place to stay and anticipating its look and feel," Louisa told Travel + Leisure, of the brand-new tree house property, which opens on March 31 in Gargunnock, Scotland, about an hour northeast of Glasgow and an hour northwest of Edinburgh.

The couple designed all four tree houses that sit among the verdant scenery — all with unique interiors, ranging from Scandinavian–inspired minimalist to rustic-chic. ("We hope that return guests will try out different tree houses and let us know which they like best," Louisa added.)

The Goldfinch livingroom at The Treehouses at Leckie in Scotland

The Goldfinch bathroom at The Treehouses at Leckie in Scotland

With two one-bedroom and two two-bedroom tree houses that accommodate couples and families, The Treehouses at Leckie offer an idyllic escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The structures, partly built with local timber to minimize the property's carbon footprint, are elevated from the ground and built into the canopies of oak and sycamore trees. And while their decor might differ, all tree houses have oversized windows with commanding views of the estate and are built with privacy and sustainability in mind.

"Part of what we are doing at Leckie is 'low-impact' tourism, so a minimal visual impact and low footfall. This leaves the landscape to dominate the experience and exist without being smothered with visitors or buildings," Louisa explained.

The Goldfinch bedroom at The Treehouses at Leckie in Scotland

A bathtub in the Chiffchaff at The Treehouses at Leckie in Scotland

Inside though, guests are treated to modern amenities: underfloor heating, wood-burning stoves, extra-large king-size beds, and handmade bunk beds in the two-bedroom houses, and kitchens and dining/living room areas with French doors opening up to spacious decks or terraces with lounge furniture and electric grills. Outdoors is also where guests will find beautiful copper bathtubs for the ultimate alfresco soak.

With no Wi-Fi and no TVs — a conscious decision by the Dicksons — The Treehouses at Leckie immerse their guests into the Scottish wilderness that, in return, rewards them with waterfall and woodland views galore.

"What they [guests] really want is an escape, something that calms the soul and where they can experience the landscape and wildlife without a crowd," Louisa said, adding that for those not ready to completely disconnect, "4G is never far away."

The patio and view from the Siskin at The Treehouses at Leckie in Scotland

And while the property doesn't have a restaurant — on par with the Dicksons' desire to keep the structures and footprint to a minimum, there are various dining spots and pubs in the area. The Gargunnock Inn, for example, is a short 10-minute walk. For those who prefer to cook themselves, fresh local food can be delivered to their tree house.

Nightly rates at The Treehouses at Leckie start from $349 with a minimum two-night stay. You can book yours at leckietreehouses.co.uk.

