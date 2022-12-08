Flight Attendants Love How Much They Can Fit Inside This Underseat Carry-on — and It's on Sale

Finding a piece of carry-on luggage that strikes the perfect balance between being spacious and actually fitting under the seat is no small feat. Add being lightweight into the equation and your task just became that much more difficult. Does such a bag even exist? Several flight attendants think so.

The perfect smaller bag for weekend trips, Travelpro’s Maxlite 5 Carry-On Tote regularly gets rave reviews on Amazon from the most frequent of fliers, with one flight attendant vouching, “I love how much I can fit in this bag for my layovers and even for leisure travel.” Best of all, it’s currently on sale for up to 15 percent off at Amazon in select colors. The lightweight shoulder bag comes in 12 different shades with prices as low as $85, so you don’t need to break the bank to finally find a bag that can hold your travel essentials without taking up too much space.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $85 (originally $100)

This small-but-mighty carry-on bag from Travelpro is specially designed to fit easily under the seats of most major airlines, and is fitted with a rear strap to stack on top of your checked bag for effortless movement through the airport. It also has both a top carry handle and padded shoulder strap so there are plenty of options for carrying this convenient tote. The brand was even created by a professional pilot, so it’s safe to say it has the stamp of approval from seasoned travelers.

Made of a stain-resistant polyester material and topped with a water repellant duraguard coating, this bag is created to last. If you spill a beverage during turbulence or take off, simply take a damp cloth to the material and it will wipe clean without staining. Not to mention the durable, high strength zippers on this bag will actually keep your items safely secured — even if you’re a notorious overpacker like myself.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $86 (originally $100)

This carry-on tote has racked up more than 2,700 five-star reviews on Amazon, and customers can’t help but rave about this sleek piece of luggage. One shopper admitted that they packed their bag to the brim but “it was still perfect,” even going as far as to call it their “favorite carry-on.” Another shared their appreciation for the spacious design of the bag, saying it “holds a deceptive amount of things.”

Another flight attendant who loves the compact tote raved, “I used to have a Travelpro bag as a stewardess and already knew how durable they were, but I’m absolutely loving this bag! The quality is top notch.” Still not sold? One frequent flier went as far as to call this tote “the holy grail of personal bags.” They added that the bag “didn’t take up the entire under seat” so they still had space for their feet throughout the flight.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $85 (originally $100)

Approved by flight attendants and travel aficionados alike, this compact carry-on is so spacious, lightweight, and easily portable it may just be the perfect carry-on. But this sale won’t last for long, so act now to grab it in one of 12 stylish colors for up to 15 percent off to make your next trip that much easier.

Shop More T+L Deals:



Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.