This Flight Attendant-approved Carry-on Has Been With Me to 53 Countries — and It’s on Sale

I never fly without this Travelpro suitcase.

By
Kristy Alpert
Kristy Alpert
Kristy Alpert
Kristy Alpert is a freelance travel writer with bylines in Esquire, Travel + Leisure, Cosmopolitan, Men’s Health, Food & Wine, AFAR, Fodor’s Travel, and more. She has visited 86 countries—on all seven continents—and even paid rent on four.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 15, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

This Pilot-approved TravelPro Suitcase Has Been With Me to 53 Countries TOUT
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

I like to joke that I’ve spent most of my life on an airplane, but, as a professional travel writer who happens to be the daughter of an airline pilot and the wife of a military pilot, it’s not too far from the truth. My time spent on an airplane is only matched by the time I’ve spent testing out (and wearing out) luggage in the quest for the perfect carry-on-friendly suitcase. 

 Even as a kid I remember evaluating handle grips and maneuverability of my rollaboards, but it wasn’t until my late 20s that I finally found my perfect fit in my Travelpro Maxlite 5 Expandable Softside Suitcase. Of the 86 countries I’ve visited in my professional and personal life, my two-wheeled Travelpro has been with me to 53 … and it’s still going strong.

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Upright 2 Wheel Luggage

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com and travelpro.com, $145 (originally $170) 

I’m not the only one that swears by Travelpro though, as pilots, flight attendants, and cabin crew from more than 90 different airlines can be seen towing this trusted brand through airports around the world. My military pilot husband always asks if he can borrow “the good suitcase” on his work trips, and my pilot father (recently retired) comments every time he helps me unload my bag from his car on “how they make suitcases so much better these days.” Plus, the 22-inch size makes for the perfect carry-on. 

 I wish I could say I found this bag off a reliable recommendation (I mean, it does have nearly 3,000 five-star ratings at Amazon), but it was through the process of elimination that put it on my radar. I was on a weeks-long trip to Africa when I discovered I could pack much more into a soft-sided suitcase than a hard shelled one — I’ve been rolling clothes since 1990, thank you very much — and I found out I preferred two wheels to four as I busted the fourth wheel off a spinner suitcase on the cobblestone pedestrian streets of Ljubljana. I’m also able to run much faster between gates with two wheels, a lesson I should have remembered from my days of standby travel.

 It was trial and error (so, so much error) that finally put me in the market for a two-wheeled, soft-sided suitcase with sturdy wheels, but it was when I discovered this Travelpro carry-on only weighed 5.4 pounds that I thought this might be the bag for me. And I was right.

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Upright 2 Wheel Luggage

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $145

I am admittedly pretty tough on my suitcases (think: cobblestone streets, small airplanes, and gate sprints) – going through roughly one suitcase a year at the peak of my traveling – so I was hesitant when taking my new slate green carry-on bag for its first test-drive to Australia’s Northern Territory. Dubbed “the Red Center,” the area is famous for its clothes-staining red dust, but thanks to its water-resistant coating (available in six different colors), my suitcase returned home with me un-scathed and un-stained. This color happens to be on sale for just $115 right now, though Amazon has 13 color options to choose from.

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Upright 2 Wheel Luggage

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $115 (originally $128)

The beauty of this suitcase lies in its simplicity. There is nothing extra on this bag that you don’t absolutely need, and it includes necessities like a full-length interior pocket for organizing socks and underwear and a side accessory pocket that I use for stashing shoes or dirty clothes. The hold down straps work incredibly well on this bag—I have zero patience for flimsy hold-down straps—and I’ve been able to carry home rare bottles of wine from Italy without worrying they would jostle or smash while in the cargo hold. 

I always try to carry-on to my destination to make sure what I need arrives with me, and then I like having the option to expand my bag and check it on my way home. The option to expand comes in handy when buying wine or bulky items, like the empty poufs I bought in a Moroccan souk. I simply unzipped the expander zipper, and those extra 2 inches made it possible to port my poufs back home. 

On a separate trip to Morocco I made a rookie move by buying an unsealed bag of cumin at the spice souk, only to have it bust and sprinkle its strong scent all over my clothes and suitcase. My clothes took two wash cycles to finally become cumin-free, but my bag only required a single wipe down, likely because the interior is “made with 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic bottles that help reduce environmental waste,” or as I like to call it “built-in stench guard.”

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Upright 2 Wheel Luggage

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $145 (originally $170)

Since getting my Travelpro Maxlite 5 Expandable Softside Suitcase, I’ve had two kids, and I’m still able to travel “carry-on only” by using this bag as our main suitcase. My three-year-old has claimed the smaller exterior pocket as his hot-chocolate pouch stash and I use the larger exterior pocket for extra diapers to get us through the airport. The bag has grown with my family over the last five years, and I’m hoping I can save my kids from decades of having to try out countless suitcases by introducing them to the Maxlite 5 early on. 

Trust me, you’ll want to try out my favorite carry-on for yourself while it’s on sale at Amazon for as little as $115 — Travelpro is so confident in it, they’ll cover the cost of repair for damage from airline for one year. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $115. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Target Has Everything You Need to Pack for Your Next Active Vacation, Starting at $10 tout
Shoppers Are ‘Literally Obsessed’ With These 14 Active Vacation Must-haves From Target, Starting at $10
Vera Bradley Target Backpack One-off Tout
You’ll Never Have to Check a Bag Again Thanks to This Spacious, Convertible Backpack — and It’s on Sale
KISSMODA Womens Summer Shorts Tout
Shoppers Are Ditching Their Stiff Denim Shorts for This Breathable $10 Cotton Pair That's Perfect for Beach Trips
Related Articles
Best Amazon Deals Happening This Mother's Day Weekend Tout
Amazon Is Kicking Off Summer Early With Up to 75% Off Travel Gear — Shop the 90 Best Deals From Just $7
Out of 10,000+ Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon, Shoppers Love These Under-$30 Styles the Most
10 Amazon Beach Cover-ups Under $30 That Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of This Summer
Most Authentic Italian Goods You Can Buy at Amazonâs âMade in Italyâ Storefront Tout
10 Authentic Italian Goods You Can Buy at Amazon’s ‘Made in Italy’ Storefront, According to a Local in Bergamo
Wrinkle-free Travel Clothes Tout
14 Wrinkle-free Travel Clothes That Pack Like a Dream for Summer Trips — All Under $45 at Amazon
Lo & Sons Mother's Day Sale Roundup TOUT
This Editor-loved Luggage Brand Is Hosting a Major Mother’s Day Sale, With Weekenders and Totes Up to 40% Off
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Tout
Travelers Swear This Spacious Carry-on Can Fit ‘2 Weeks’ Worth of Clothes Inside’ — and It’s 47% Off
DANA XU 100% Mulberry Satin Silk Summer Travel Scarf TOUT
Shoppers 'Never Travel Without' This Versatile Satin Shawl That's More Than 35% Off at Amazon
Flight Attendant Tiktok Products Tout
Flight Attendants on TikTok Reveal the 10 Products They Won't Travel Without — Starting at $13
CeraVe Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen Tout
I’m a Travel Editor, and This Dermatologist-approved Sunscreen Never Leaves My Toiletry Bag
Away Sling Bag Tout
This Editor-loved Luggage Brand Just Launched the Perfect Sling Bag for Summer — and It’s Already Selling Out
Samsonite Ascella X Softside Luggage Tout
This Roomy Luggage Fits 1 Weeks’ Worth of Clothes Without Wrinkling — and Still Slides Under the Airplane Seat
Amazon Reviewers Love These White Tees and Tanks â And Theyâre All Under $30
Amazon Shoppers Love These White Tees and Tanks That Go With Any Outfit — and They’re All Under $25
19 Degree Aluminum 22-Inch International Spinner Carry-On Bag TUMI
Bethenny Frankel Owns Tons of Suitcases but Says Tumi's ‘Chic' Aluminum Case Is the 'Mother of All Luggage'
Iâve Hiked All Over the World, and These Are the Hiking Clothes From Amazon That I Would Actually Buy Myself TOUT
I’ve Hiked Everywhere From Antarctica to Africa, And These 20 Amazon Finds Are My Go-to Trail Clothing
100 Best Amazon Deals of May Tout
The 102 Best Travel Gear Deals We Found at Amazon So Far This Month — Up to 73% Off
Travelers Club Bowman 3-Piece Expandable Luggage Set Tout
This Traveler-favorite Carry-on Luggage Set Quietly Went on Sale for 71% Off