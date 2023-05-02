You Could Save Up to 70% on Your Next Hotel Stay With This New Booking Platform

As airfare and accommodation prices soar this year, travelers looking to save on their next trip can now use a new booking platform that promises steep discounts on hotel stays.

Travelpass, which launched today, is a trip-planning website that offers rooms in almost 70,000 hotels in the U.S. and Canada for up to 70 percent off of their normal price. Created by the Travelpass Group, the platform sources rates from multiple suppliers (like online travel agencies and global distribution systems) used by travel industry professionals.

All bookings are processed directly on the website, and customer support is always available via phone. To access the special rates, you need to create a profile — it's free — on travelpass.com.

"The modern traveler demands a straightforward platform that delivers transparent pricing and customized trip-planning tools, so they can efficiently book an incredible getaway," said Travelpass Group CEO Ryan McCoy in a press release obtained by Travel + Leisure. "What sets Travelpass apart is our access to multiple supply channels, allowing us to provide insider rates as well as technology-enhanced, personalized trip-planning tools."

At the time of publication, we found a superior king room at The Knickerbocker, a luxury hotel in Manhattan, for $383 a night during Memorial Day weekend. The rate for the same room on the hotel's website (and multiple other booking platforms) was $425.

Currently, the website only offers hotel bookings. But the company plans to launch several trip-planning tools in the coming months, including a travel management app and a shareable itinerary planner that enables multiple users to collaborate on a trip. Travelpass will also expand its hotel reach globally and is going to add the option to book activities, like concerts and sports events.

Aside from help and suggestions from its travel agents, users will also have an AI-enabled tool that uses ChatGPT to recommend trip enhancements. The goal is for travelers to have a single platform to book, manage, and plan their trips instead of juggling multiple platforms.

With summer around the corner, Travelpass is already seeing a surge in hotel bookings in specific destinations. The company released a list of the top 5 most popular cities in the U.S. for stays between May 1 and Sept. 30: Las Vegas is in the No. 1 spot, followed by Orlando, Nashville, Seattle, and New York City.

To learn more or to book a stay for an upcoming trip, visit travelpass.com.

