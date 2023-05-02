You Could Save Up to 70% on Your Next Hotel Stay With This New Booking Platform

Who doesn't love a good travel deal?

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova headshot
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova is a freelance writer with over a decade of editorial experience in Europe and the U.S. She covers luxury travel, art, architecture, and design. Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Elle.com, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023
A young adult lays on bed to book travel vacation on their computer
Photo:

Getty Images

As airfare and accommodation prices soar this year, travelers looking to save on their next trip can now use a new booking platform that promises steep discounts on hotel stays. 

Travelpass, which launched today, is a trip-planning website that offers rooms in almost 70,000 hotels in the U.S. and Canada for up to 70 percent off of their normal price. Created by the Travelpass Group, the platform sources rates from multiple suppliers (like online travel agencies and global distribution systems) used by travel industry professionals.

All bookings are processed directly on the website, and customer support is always available via phone. To access the special rates, you need to create a profile — it's free — on travelpass.com.

"The modern traveler demands a straightforward platform that delivers transparent pricing and customized trip-planning tools, so they can efficiently book an incredible getaway," said Travelpass Group CEO Ryan McCoy in a press release obtained by Travel + Leisure. "What sets Travelpass apart is our access to multiple supply channels, allowing us to provide insider rates as well as technology-enhanced, personalized trip-planning tools."

At the time of publication, we found a superior king room at The Knickerbocker, a luxury hotel in Manhattan, for $383 a night during Memorial Day weekend. The rate for the same room on the hotel's website (and multiple other booking platforms) was $425. 

Currently, the website only offers hotel bookings. But the company plans to launch several trip-planning tools in the coming months, including a travel management app and a shareable itinerary planner that enables multiple users to collaborate on a trip. Travelpass will also expand its hotel reach globally and is going to add the option to book activities, like concerts and sports events.

Aside from help and suggestions from its travel agents, users will also have an AI-enabled tool that uses ChatGPT to recommend trip enhancements. The goal is for travelers to have a single platform to book, manage, and plan their trips instead of juggling multiple platforms. 

With summer around the corner, Travelpass is already seeing a surge in hotel bookings in specific destinations. The company released a list of the top 5 most popular cities in the U.S. for stays between May 1 and Sept. 30: Las Vegas is in the No. 1 spot, followed by Orlando, Nashville, Seattle, and New York City.

To learn more or to book a stay for an upcoming trip, visit travelpass.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Lobby of Nomada's Farmhouse Motel, pastel lemon tree wallpaper and floral lighting with wicker and rattan accents
This Quaint California City Is One of the Best Places to Travel in 2023 — and It's Getting a Chic New Hotel Next Month
The Expedia in-app ChatGPT screenshots on a smartphone
Plan Your Next Vacation Using ChatGPT With This New In-app Feature on Expedia
Woman in a trench coat holding her phone with a cruise ship behind her
You Can Save Up to 30% on Your Next Cruise Using This Brand-new Booking Site
Aero plane flying in the sky
How to Get a Deal on a Private or Semi-private Jet Flight, According to Aviation Experts
best camping accessories
The Best RV Accessories for Perfecting Life on the Road
Best Sustainable Backpacks
The 14 Best Sustainable Backpacks of 2023
Woman backpacker with hat standing at railroad station and looking to arriving train
The Best Budget Travel Tips — From Saving Money on Air Travel to Spending Less on Hotels
Snow castle, Kemi, Finland
Best Ice Hotels of 2023
Screen images of Apple's new Freeform app being used on an iPhone and Macbook computer
Apple Just Launched Its First New App in Years — and It Can Transform the Way You Plan Travel
Aerial view of car driving scenic road through Olympic National Park
The Best Road Trip Apps That Help You Find Cheap Gas, Avoid Traffic, and More
Aerial view of Manhattan skyline, New York City, USA
You Can Save Big on Some of NYC's Best Hotels This Winter — but You'll Have to Book Soon
The dashboard in the Cabana 2023 Mercedes Sprinter Campervan
This Luxe Campervan Rental Company Just Launched in Austin — With a Fleet of Mercedes Sprinters and a Trip-planning Team
Two mothers packing suitcases for holiday with children
This Is the Cheapest Time to Book a Vacation Rental, According to Airbnb Data
Aerial view of the shoreline of Brazil, including thatched rooftops of a hotel
5 Hospitality Brands Leading the Way in Conscious, Environment-minded Travel
A Play Air SEÂ A321neo airbus passenger aircraft at Keflavik International Airport, near Reykjavik, Iceland
Low-cost Icelandic Airline Play Is Offering 20% Off Flights to Europe
Babbel online classes
I Tried Babbel for One Month to Learn French — Here's How It Went