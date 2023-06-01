We Found the Perfect Crossbody to Keep Your Valuables Safe While Traveling — and It’s on Sale at Amazon

Grab this spacious, slash-proof purse for just $36.

Published on June 1, 2023 02:00AM EDT

Anti-theft Purse One-of Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

Aside from your actual luggage, a spacious purse is one of the most important bags to carry with you on vacation. And if you’re concerned with being pickpocketed or losing your valuable items, a crossbody bag is likely your best choice. Taking the protection of your items one step further is the Travelon Women’s Anti-theft Classic Mini Sling Bag, and right now it’s on sale at Amazon for just $36.

No matter what you have on the agenda for your upcoming vacation, this durable bag is dependable enough to prepare you for anything — all while taking theft out of the equation. 

Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Mini Shoulder Bag Black

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $50)

Whatever purse you’re taking along with you on your travels should be spacious enough to hold your essentials, while also remaining secure enough to keep your items protected and in place. This anti-theft purse from Travelon is the perfect blend of both, and is made with a durable, water-resistant material and an adjustable slash-proof shoulder strap that can be worn as a crossbody for maximum security. 

The spacious main pocket has enough room to hold your phone, wallet, keys, and even a pair of sunglasses, and features several interior pockets that are the perfect size for a passport and your essential cards. Plus, the purse is even designed with RFID-blocking technology to keep your personal information safe while you’re on the go. And if you’re a known overpacker, the bag offers two additional front pockets and one hidden back pocket to disperse your items while still remaining organized.

Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Mini Shoulder Bag Deep Purple

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $50)

This bag has earned more than 5,200 five-star ratings from fans around the world, with one shopper referring to it as “perfect for travel or everyday use.” They noted that they wore the bag as a crossbody because they “prefer to be hands-free,” and shared that they felt “very secure knowing that the entire bag and strap are slash-proof.” Meanwhile, another customer revealed that “this bag withstood two weeks of European travel complete with lots of rainy weather,” and after being packed to the brim, it “still had room for more.”

If you’re on the hunt for a purse that’s going to stick with you for years to come, shoppers have also shared that this bag is fit for the job. One customer noted that they’ve been using the anti-theft bag for three and a half years, and it has set a “durability record” as to how long it’s lasted next to their other bags. They shared that they’ve “washed it several times” with “no signs of fading or fraying,” and are even “planning to buy a couple more colors” because they “haven’t used another purse” since they “bought this one.”

Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Mini Shoulder Bag Midnight

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $42 (originally $50)

Staying vigilant with your belongings is essential when you’re traveling, but if you also have a purse that you can rely on to keep your items safe, all the better. For this, the Travelon Women’s Anti-theft Classic Mini Sling Bag is the perfect choice for any trip you have planned this summer, and right now it’s even on sale at Amazon for just $36. Whether you’re a worried traveler or are simply looking for a secure bag to carry on all your future adventures, this no-fuss purse is up to the task.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $36. 

