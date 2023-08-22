Travelers Swear They’ll ‘Never Buy Another Bag Again’ After Using This $50 Anti-theft Purse

When you’re packing for vacation, each accessory that makes it into your suitcase should be versatile and useful enough to justify taking up valuable space, regardless of the duration of your trip. Naturally, a sizable purse will come in handy during shopping days and sightseeing excursions in a new city, but it’s an unfortunate reality that tourists are more likely to be targeted by pickpockets when visiting an unfamiliar location. Our favorite solution? An anti-theft purse.

Right now, the highly rated Travelon Anti-theft Classic Messenger Bag is on sale at Amazon starting at just $50, and will leave you uniquely prepared for any activities you have planned on your trip without having to worry about losing your valuables along the way. Traveling can be stressful enough, and this bag will give you one less thing to worry about.

This anti-theft purse is designed with a five-point security system to keep pickpockets and thieves from stealing your valuables whether you’re traveling or merely enjoying a day out on the town. The straps of this bag are made with a slash-proof, hidden chain link material that can be easily adjusted for maximum comfort as a crossbody or shoulder bag, and the primary pocket boasts a locking zipper that will deter anyone from reaching in and snagging your wallet or phone. An additional pocket at the back of the bag is fitted with spots to hold your credit cards if you’re traveling without a wallet, as well as a slot that allows for easy access to your important travel documents.

The spacious bag sits at 9 inches by 12.5 inches by 3.5 inches, which offers ample room for everything from your phone, wallet, and keys, to sunglasses, a snack, and really anything else you might need for a day walking around town and taking in the views. Plus, the bag is designed with a zippered mesh side pocket that’s the perfect compartment to store a water bottle during even the hottest travel days. Not to mention this purse comes in seven neutral colors and patterns to dress up every outfit while enjoying a plethora of functional features.

Travelers are endlessly impressed with the security measures of this roomy purse, with more than 5,300 shoppers awarding it a five-star rating at Amazon. One customer shared that they initially picked up the tote “out of sheer paranoia before a trip to Naples,” but admitted that they now “reach out to it wherever [they] go.” One feature they highlighted as a perk of this bag is “the strap that you can unstrap and put around a table leg,” and they also shared that the “pockets inside are excellent for everything you may need to store.” They even noted that “it’s big enough to fit a ton of stuff including small groceries, [it’s] comfortable to wear, and neutral in style [so] that it fits with any outfit.” In fact, this customer went as far as to say that they “will never buy another bag again.”

Another shopper supported these claims, noting that they bought this purse for a trip to Europe, and after visiting “four countries in three weeks,” they found that “this was the only purse” they needed for all of their excursions. They revealed that the bag was “very comfortable, kept everything organized,” and added that the “built-in cup holders are so handy.” This traveler liked the purse so much that they admitted that they’ve been back from their trip “for a few weeks now,” and this has become their “everyday purse at home now, too.” They also pointed out that they “don’t even need a wallet because of the card holders and other pockets.”

Being pickpocketed and losing your valuables should be the last thing on your mind while enjoying your much-deserved vacation, and the Travelon Anti-theft Classic Messenger Bag promises peace of mind while maintaining a sleek, stylish appearance. This traveler-approved tote is now on sale at Amazon starting at just $50, so you can focus more on relaxing and taking in the sights, and less on the security of your items while walking through an unfamiliar area.

Interested in checking out the different styles of anti-theft purses available to you? Keep reading to find more stylish options on sale at Amazon right now.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $50.

