Flight Attendants Swear by This 4-piece Luggage Set for Travel — and It’s Under $150

Shoppers say it has “amazing durability” and is great for international travel.

Published on February 15, 2023 07:00AM EST

Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set tout
Selecting a new piece of luggage is no small decision, especially when factoring in both quality and price. Different sized suitcases come in handy for varying travel scenarios, but when you add more than one piece of luggage to your cart, there’s a good chance the price tag will dissuade you from going through with the purchase. Our solution? Investing in a luggage set.

Right now, the Amazon Choice Travelers Club Midtown Hardside Four-piece Luggage Set is on sale for as little as $130, so you can stock up on the bags you need for all the trips you have planned this year without breaking the bank. 

Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set

This four-piece hardside luggage set is the ultimate travel companion, featuring a checked-bag spinner suitcase measuring 26 inches by 17.5 inches by 11 inches, a carry-on bag that’s 20 inches by 13 inches by 9.5 inches, a 10-inch by 15-inch by 5-inch boarding tote, and a 5-inch by 10-inch by 5-inch toiletry case. Lightweight, sleek, and spacious enough for all of your travel needs, the large suitcase and carry-on offer 360-degree spinning wheels for maximum mobility, and they even expand to make room for shoes and other bulkier items.

Each bag weighs less than 10 pounds, making it easy to stay under the TSA-declared weight limit, and the boarding tote is fitted with a sleeve that easily slips over the handle of the upright luggage, making it easier than ever to hurry through the airport without weighing down your shoulders with heavy bags. Earning the title of “Amazon’s Choice,” this luggage set has earned nearly 10,000 perfect five-star ratings. You can trust that your items will fit with ease and stay protected throughout the duration of your travels in these durable, affordable bags that come in at less than $33 a suitcase.

Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set

International travel requires a bag that can withstand the test of time, and this set of suitcases is up to the task. One shopper raved, “I took this luggage set with me around three different countries in Europe, and they came back home almost brand new,” adding that they “have amazing durability.” Another customer revealed that their “luggage remains flawless after 30-plus hours of flight time,” noting that they’re “thrilled to get to use these for a long time” and they “highly recommend” to hesitant shoppers. Even flight attendants swear by these bags, with one person writing, “I’m a flight attendant, and [they’re] holding up pretty well,” adding that they are “impressed” with the quality.

If you’re a known overpacker (like myself) then you know the value of a suitcase with ample space for all of your belongings, and customers confirm that they’re pleased with the size and roominess of these bags. One shopper noted that the bags were “a lot bigger than I thought they were going to be,” adding that they were “very spacious” and “fit lots of items.” Another customer called them “surprisingly roomy” and “very cute,” also calling out that they were “durable and easy to stuff and zip [up] while full.”

Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set

When deciding which piece of luggage to invest in for your travels, you’re putting a lot of faith into the durability and spaciousness of whatever bag you choose. For this, it makes sense to give yourself options, and the Travelers Club Midtown Hardside Four-piece Luggage Set is the best way to prepare for whatever vacation you may have lined up. Offering an array of sizes with the promise that they’re built to last, the set comes in five stunning shades and is currently on sale for just $130. Now is the time to revamp your travel lineup — even if you’re working on a budget.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $130. 

