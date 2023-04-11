Shoppers Call This $48 Expandable Hardside Suitcase the ‘Absolute Best Carry-on’ for Week-long Trips

As the weather warms up, you may find that you’ve been bitten by the travel bug. But what happens when you take a look at your suitcase lineup only to find that none of your bags are spacious yet compact enough to accompany you on the weekend getaway you have planned?

Spring cleaning should extend to the old items gathering dust in your closet as well, so take this as an opportunity to swap out your beaten up suitcases for an unbeatable deal that’s actually built to withstand the unpredictabilities of travel. Right now, the Travelers Club Chicago Expandable 20-inch Luggage is on sale at Amazon for just $48, and it’s just what you need to take on your next adventure.

To buy: amazon.com, $48 (originally $53)

With its compact 20-inch by 11-inch by 13-inch frame, the bag fits within the overhead compartment of most commercial airlines. The spacious, lightweight carry-on is made with a durable ABS material that helps it to resist dings and scuffs, and the interior is complete with multiple pockets to provide ample room for all of the essentials you want to keep nearby.

The bag is easy to hoist above your head with a sturdy side-carry handle as well as a telescoping comfort-hold handle at the top. What’s more, four smooth-rolling wheels maneuver easily across uneven surfaces, despite whatever unexpected terrain your adventures might throw your way.

The bold suitcase also comes in nine stunning colors so your luggage won’t be hard to find if — for whatever reason — you do end up having to check it. It even expands out to make more space for all of your items so you don’t need to cut corners, even on shorter weekend trips.

And did we mention that this carry-on has received nearly 15,000 perfect five-star ratings at Amazon? Packing with limited space is one of the most stressful parts about preparing for travel, but one shopper raved that this expandable suitcase actually “held eight days worth of clothes” and while they had to “check [it] at the gate” it “stood up to that test” and stayed in good shape throughout their vacation. Another customer admitted that they “always overpack,” but swore that this case “held quite a bit more than I needed.”

If you’re on the hunt for a bag that’s well-suited for your shorter getaways, shoppers confirm that this is the luggage for the job. In fact, one customer noted that they “went to New York for a short trip” and “this bag was the best purchase I made.” They explained that they “flew Delta” and it “passed for a carry-on bag and held all of my things securely inside,” adding that it “rolls nicely.” Another frequent flier noted that they “travel often” and this bag is both “lightweight” and is a “large capacity carry-on that even an old woman can handle.” They even shared that they were “able to pack for 12 days in that one suitcase,” referring to it as the “absolute best carry-on piece of luggage I have ever had.”

The perfect carry-on is lightweight enough to easily maneuver through the airport and to your lodging while still providing ample space for all of your vacation needs, and the Travelers Club Chicago Expandable Luggage is everything you’ve been looking for in a suitcase for just $48. With reinforced corners and an expandable design, you can now fit all of your travel essentials without compromising on space — not to mention it’s stylish.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $48.

