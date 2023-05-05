This Traveler-favorite Carry-on Luggage Set Quietly Went on Sale for 71% Off

Personally speaking, very few things make me feel as put-together as walking through the airport with a matching luggage set. If you’re also a fan of a uniform luggage scheme, there’s an Amazon deal that needs to be on your radar. Right now, the Travelers Club Bowman Luggage Set is up to 71 percent off — but not for much longer.

With this massive discount, you can get the popular three-piece luggage set for just $49, which as avid travelers and shoppers know rarely covers the cost of one piece of luggage — let alone a set. The 71 percent markdown only applies to the Travelers Club Bowman Luggage Set in black, but if you've been eyeing the trio in the striking red color it also comes in, you can still score an impressive deal; it's also on sale, but for 66 percent off.

Perfect for minimalist travelers or anyone headed on a one- to two-week trip, the Travelers Club Bowman Luggage Set ensures that there's space for everything you need. The threesome includes a 20-inch carry-on, which has a softside expandable construction and compression straps (made from durable 600D polyester) for optimal packing space, as well as the brand's 14-inch Boarding Tote and 10-inch Travel Kit toiletry case.

Depending on your packing style, the Boarding Tote can serve as additional storage space for clothes, shoes, and other must-have accessories for your trip. Or, it can be your designated personal bag for flights since it fits perfectly under most airline seats. Like the suitcase, it's also made with polyester and is stocked with lots of pockets so you can be organized on the go, and even has a pass-through sleeve that allows it to securely slip over the carry-on suitcase's luggage handle for hand-free convenience. The tote also comes with a sturdy crossbody strap and top carrying straps.

Amazon shoppers also can't help but rave about the Travelers Club Bowman Luggage Set. According to one reviewer, "This is a great set for the price! It's good, sturdy quality. The largest of the set, the suitcase, is the perfect airplane carry-on size." They continued, "And the medium-sized one, we used for larger-sized toiletries for the family like shampoo, lotion, [and] body wash…All around, I'm very impressed and happy with this product."

Chiming in, a second customer, who was traveling with her six-year-old, wrote, "The price was right, the pieces [the] perfect sizes, and all of the handles and straps easy for a child or an adult to hold. Even the makeup kit is sized generously." Another traveler added, "[They're the] perfect sizes and very smooth to move on the wheels. They all fit my needs." Vouching for the set's durability, a shopper highlighted, "I’ve had this for a year and use it regularly to travel. I love it!"

Another reviewer mentioned that it came in handy for a "last-minute long weekend" trip, and a final shopper was happy to report that it's "perfect for quick trips." So, whether you're in a pinch or ready to give your go-to suitcase an upgrade, seize this opportunity to get the Travelers Club Bowman Luggage Set for up to 71 percent off. There's no telling how much longer it will be less than $50, so don't miss this chance to save big.

