This High-security Wallet Keeps Your Card Information Safe — and It's Under $10

Shoppers call it “superbly durable” and ideal for international travel.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Published on February 10, 2023 06:00AM EST

Travelambo Front Pocket Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet RFID Blocking Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

During travel, there are so many things to keep track of that smaller details may slip through the cracks. In between keeping your flight information accessible, ensuring you’ve packed all of your essentials, and confirming your lodging accommodations, you might lose sight of keeping your personal ID secure and protecting your cards from having their information stolen.

Taking the thought out of preserving your bank account information, the Travelambo RFID Blocking Leather Wallet stores all of your essentials without leaving you open to theft — and it’s currently on sale at Amazon for up to 30 percent off.

Travelambo Front Pocket Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet RFID Blocking

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $7 (originally $10)

This leather-lined, minimalist wallet is specifically designed to block RFID (radio frequency identification) at a frequency of 13.56 MHz, meaning that thieves cannot electronically draw out your bank card information  — something they can do without ever touching your belongings. It’s a good reminder that in the digital age, it’s just as important to block hackers from stealing your information virtually as it is to prevent pickpocketing. This wallet takes care of all that, elevating your personal security measures and keeping your identity and card information safe.

Not only is this wallet highly functional in protecting your identity, but it’s also easy to travel with due to the slim, ergonomic design. It features six slots to hold your most commonly used cards, and it’s made of 100 percent genuine leather so it’s durable, lightweight, and soft. Due to the sleek frame, it’s also easily slipped into your pockets or bag, taking up minimal space for effortless travel. 

Travelambo Front Pocket Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet RFID Blocking

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $8 (originally $11)

Shoppers swear by this wallet to keep their information secure while they’re out and about, with more than 9,600 people awarding it a five-star rating at Amazon. In fact, one customer raved that it “exceeded my expectations,” noting that the “stitching is superbly durable, promising to last a long time,” and “the functionality of the separate slots is perfect for my use.”

As for the RFID-blocking capabilities, one shopper confirmed, “the RFID blocker material actually worked,” noting that they had their “office card in it and it would not register until I took it out of my wallet.” Another customer added that “if you travel abroad, this front-pocket design is preferable to a rear-pocket wallet,” adding, “the RFID [protection] is just an extra bonus.”

Travelambo Front Pocket Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet RFID Blocking

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $8 (originally $11)

Prioritizing functionality while traveling is never a bad idea, and the lightweight and protective Travelambo RFID Blocking Leather Wallet is the $7 solution to keeping your cards and personal information secure. Holding all of your essentials without feeling bulky in your pocket, this smart wallet is on its way to becoming your new go-to accessory for daily use and jet-setting. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $7. 

Wantdo Women's Hooded Packable Ultra Light Weight Short Down Jacket tout
Shoppers Call This Down Jacket Their ‘New Favorite Travel Item’ — and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Set of 3 Small Packing Cubes BRIGGS & RILEY
These Packing Cubes Fit ‘Perfectly’ Into Travelers’ Luggage — and They’re 30% Off at Nordstrom Right Now
The 23 Best Travel Gifts T+L Editors Are Buying Loved Ones â and Themselves
The 24 Best Travel Gifts T+L Editors Are Buying Loved Ones — and Themselves
