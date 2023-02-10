This High-security Wallet Keeps Your Card Information Safe — and It’s Under $10

During travel, there are so many things to keep track of that smaller details may slip through the cracks. In between keeping your flight information accessible, ensuring you’ve packed all of your essentials, and confirming your lodging accommodations, you might lose sight of keeping your personal ID secure and protecting your cards from having their information stolen.

Taking the thought out of preserving your bank account information, the Travelambo RFID Blocking Leather Wallet stores all of your essentials without leaving you open to theft — and it’s currently on sale at Amazon for up to 30 percent off.

This leather-lined, minimalist wallet is specifically designed to block RFID (radio frequency identification) at a frequency of 13.56 MHz, meaning that thieves cannot electronically draw out your bank card information — something they can do without ever touching your belongings. It’s a good reminder that in the digital age, it’s just as important to block hackers from stealing your information virtually as it is to prevent pickpocketing. This wallet takes care of all that, elevating your personal security measures and keeping your identity and card information safe.

Not only is this wallet highly functional in protecting your identity, but it’s also easy to travel with due to the slim, ergonomic design. It features six slots to hold your most commonly used cards, and it’s made of 100 percent genuine leather so it’s durable, lightweight, and soft. Due to the sleek frame, it’s also easily slipped into your pockets or bag, taking up minimal space for effortless travel.

Shoppers swear by this wallet to keep their information secure while they’re out and about, with more than 9,600 people awarding it a five-star rating at Amazon. In fact, one customer raved that it “exceeded my expectations,” noting that the “stitching is superbly durable, promising to last a long time,” and “the functionality of the separate slots is perfect for my use.”

As for the RFID-blocking capabilities, one shopper confirmed, “the RFID blocker material actually worked,” noting that they had their “office card in it and it would not register until I took it out of my wallet.” Another customer added that “if you travel abroad, this front-pocket design is preferable to a rear-pocket wallet,” adding, “the RFID [protection] is just an extra bonus.”

Prioritizing functionality while traveling is never a bad idea, and the lightweight and protective Travelambo RFID Blocking Leather Wallet is the $7 solution to keeping your cards and personal information secure. Holding all of your essentials without feeling bulky in your pocket, this smart wallet is on its way to becoming your new go-to accessory for daily use and jet-setting.

