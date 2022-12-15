The 11 Best White Elephant Gifts Under $25 at Amazon That'll Impress Any Traveler

Your holiday flights are booked, you’ve secured gifts for your closest loved ones, and you’re finally feeling ready for all the festivities. But a white elephant gift for that upcoming holiday party? We’re guessing it’s lurking at the very bottom of your list.

That’s why we pulled together a selection of affordable gifts that are perfect for any white elephant gift exchange — with friends, co-workers, or family. You can snag all of these gifts on Amazon (which is ideal for those last-minute parties), and each has a four-star rating or higher.

Every single one of these gift ideas will appeal to frequent travelers and exemplify your wanderlust spirit. Some are highly functional, like packing organizers or a portable pillow. Others are a bit more fun and festive, like funky compression socks.

Whichever white elephant gift you choose to bring to your next party, it’s sure to be a popular one to “steal.” Keep scrolling for the best White Elephant gifts under $25.

Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag

A belt bag is the ideal travel accessory. It’s helpful for keeping your passport and phone close while trekking through the airport, stashing your essentials while exploring, and so much more. This budget-friendly one from Ododos comes in 25 different colors, and has enough space to store your phone, keys, wallet, passport, and any other small items.

One shopper called it “super durable and convenient,” adding, “I absolutely love this bag! I bought it because I travel a lot and let me tell you, it’s a game changer.” They continued, “It made getting through security so much easier, and it was so convenient to have everything right there.” They also said they use it as an everyday purse “and get so many compliments.”

To buy: amazon.com, $19

Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow

Who doesn’t love a good travel pillow? This highly adjustable option helps provide custom neck support, wherever you’re attempting to snooze. And since it has nearly 8,000 five-star ratings, whoever lands this gift is in for a treat.

“I absolutely love how you can form the pillow to your needs,” one shopper shared. “The foam is firm, not super squishy, and the bendable inner core gives it structure. The removable cover is an added bonus.”

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $25)



Hydro Flask Travel Cup Coffee Mug

This eco-friendly travel flask functions as an insulated water bottle or on-the-go coffee vessel, especially useful for those who love camping and hiking. “I have owned a few generations of Hydro Flask and continue to be impressed by the quality and ability to keep my coffee hot and my water cold, even on long trips or hikes,” wrote one buyer.

Another shopper shared: “I don’t normally write product views but this has been the best travel mug purchase I’ve ever [made].” It comes in 12-, 16-, and 20- ounce options, and a number of the colors are discounted on Amazon right now!

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $32)

Parlovable Cross Band Slipper

A comfortable slipper is a must for lounging everywhere from hotel rooms to spas to the comfort of home. These super cozy slippers have more than 20,000 five-star ratings, and their cross band style is all the rage (plus, the open toe helps regulate temperature like a dream). The slippers have a durable sole and come in 10 fun colors — so there’s bound to be one to please the pickiest of your travel friends.

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $30)



Benevolence LA Travel Jewelry Box Organizer

One of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022, this beautiful jewelry case is a game changer for travelers who want to get organized. “I love this little jewelry box because it keeps everything separated and in perfect order. It is small yet divided to hold various items so as not to get tangled or broken,” one shopper wrote, adding, “It is attractive and [small enough to] fit into the corner of a suitcase.” Grab one in a festive emerald green hue!

To buy: amazon.com, $20



Melsbrinna Passport Holder

This beautifully designed passport holder includes slots for essential travel documents and cards — plus, it features a magnetic snap closure that keeps all your important items secure. It comes in more than 30 different colors, with the option for a matching luggage tag, too.

One shopper called it “perfect” for travel and said, “It doubles as both a wallet and passport holder. It even has little pockets for SIM cards should you need them when traveling […] both cute and durable!”

To buy: amazon.com, $8 (originally $9)



Bagail Set of 8 Packing Organizers

You can never have too many travel organizers, so this ultra-functional gift is sure to be a crowd pleaser. This bestselling set comes with four durable packing cubes, a sock bag, an underwear bag, a shoe bag, a cosmetic bag, and even a drawstring bag for laundry.

“These are a game changer,” wrote one buyer. “These packed my shirts and pants nicely, [so when] I hung them up when I got to the hotel, [there was] no iron touch up needed! My suitcase was so organized and I fit so much more in it!”

To buy: amazon.com, $20 with on-site coupon (originally $25)



Supergoop! SPF Bestsellers Starter Kit

Sun protection is crucial, whether you’re taking a daily walk or exploring a new corner of the globe. This curated mix of reef-friendly sunscreen includes the popular brand’s fan-favorite products. Each bottle is just three ounces, and it comes in a nice reusable pouch. As one shopper wrote, “this is perfect for traveling!”

To buy: amazon.com, $25

Charmking Compression Socks

For your friend who’s about to embark on a long flight or hike, consider grabbing a pack of these functional compression socks, available in standard neutral color combos as well as more silly and festive holiday designs.

“I highly recommend these if you're looking for good compression socks for everyday use and/or travel,” wrote one buyer, who continued, “I always wear them now when I travel.” And with more than 4,000 five-star ratings, it seems safe to say these compression socks are no joke.

To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $20)



Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker

What traveler couldn’t use a little assistance keeping track of their backpack, keys, or purse? A pick for the gadget- or tech-lover in your life, this handy, waterproof bluetooth tracker may be small in size but it’s hugely helpful. Simply open the corresponding app to ring the device and track the location, and voila — there are all of your travel essentials. One less thing to worry about.



To buy: amazon, $18 (originally $25)

Travel Book

A book is a great option for a holiday gift exchange. This fascinating read dives into some of the most unique and lesser-known places on the planet. The pages are filled with, “short vignettes of places that you never knew existed but are utterly fascinating to read about,” according to one reader. Another reviewer called it a “cool book for travelers and dreamers alike.”

To buy: amazon.com, $14



