Airlines Issue Travel Waivers Ahead of Hurricane Ian's Predicted Impact — What to Know

Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified Monday as it hovered near Cuba and threatened parts of Florida’s western coast, forcing airlines and airports to issue warnings in preparation.

The storm was expected to bring “hurricane-force winds” to the west-central area of Florida by Wednesday with a “life-threatening storm surge” possible in the area from Fort Myers to Tampa, according to the National Hurricane Center. By Monday evening, Cuba was expected to get hammered with hurricane-force winds, flash floods, and possible mudslides, and by Tuesday, the storm was expected to bring heavy rainfall across the Florida Keys and other parts of south Florida.

Ian’s maximum sustained winds had increased to nearly 85 mph with even higher gusts, according to a NHC bulletin issued Monday afternoon.

“Rapid strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane tonight or early Tuesday when it is near western Cuba and remain a major hurricane over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday,” the center wrote in its bulletin. “Hurricane conditions are possible along the west coast of Florida within the Hurricane Watch area on Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions possibly beginning by Tuesday night.”

Several airlines issued storm waivers for this week, including Delta Air Lines, whose waiver extended for travel through Sept. 30 for more than a dozen airports in Florida on both the west and east coasts. Similarly, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines, JetBlue, and Spirit Airlines all issued waivers for flights to airports across the state for travel through at least Sept. 30.

Airports across Florida were also preparing for the onslaught of the storm. Tampa International Airport said it “may begin shutting down parts of its airfield and facilities in the next 24 to 48 hours as expected Hurricane Ian impacts and wind speeds increase and weather becomes more severe.” If sustained winds hit 50 mph, the airport said all operations would stop.

Orlando International Airport said it would continue to “monitor the development of Hurricane Ian and its potential impact on future airport operations” and added airport staff were prepping gate and curbside areas in advance of the storm.

For its part, Miami International Airport said it “remains open and is not in the cone of concern,” but recommended travelers contact their airline for flight updates.

Hurricane Ian is the latest storm to come out of the Atlantic after Hurricane Fiona swept through just a week ago, causing severe damage to Puerto Rico and affecting other Caribbean islands.

