The 5 Best Travel Vacuum Bags of 2022

Travel hackers know one secret to being a good packer is to travel light. However, this doesn’t mean you have to make do with less. Compression travel bags — plastic bags that work to vacuum seal your clothing and other items to pack flat — are a great hack for saving suitcase space. Luckily, travel vacuum bags don’t always need a vacuum to work either. There are different types of pumps — and even no-pump bags — on the market for when you don’t have access to an actual vacuum.

So, which should you choose for your trip and your specific needs? During our research, we found different bags that work for all types of vacations. Smaller, suitcase-sized compression bags and an easy roll-up method make Ziploc’s Space Bag 6-Count Travel Variety Pack our top pick. But if you’re looking for a bag with an electric, vacuum, or hand pump, read on.

Here’s our breakdown of the best vacuum bags for travel: