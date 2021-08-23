These Are the Safest Airlines in the World

If you get pre-flight jitters, you're not alone. Many travelers experience some anxiety when flying, whether it stems from a fear of heights, concerns about germs, or worries that something will go wrong mid-flight. Of course, others are most anxious about plane crashes and overall airline safety.

To70, an aviation consulting firm, examines accidents among large, commercial passenger planes in its civil aviation safety review each year. In 2020, there were 40 accidents around the world — five fatal — resulting in 299 deaths. These accidents happened in Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, India, and the U.S. (the U.S. incident resulted in one fatality after a person breached security and was hit and killed by the airplane as it landed). The year before, there were 86 accidents — eight fatal — resulting in 257 deaths. Fatal plane accidents are not common — just think of the thousands of flights that happen every day without an issue — but they can be anxiety inducing nonetheless. Thankfully, there are plenty of carriers with great safety records, so you can give yourself some extra peace of mind by booking your next trip on one of the world's safest airlines.

An Air New Zealand aircraft and an Qantas aircraft on the arrivals apron at Kingsford Smith International airport on July 26, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Credit: James D. Morgan/Getty Images

AirlineRatings.com analyzes 385 airlines, taking into account their safety, in-flight product, and now, COVID-19 procedures, to rate them according to a seven star system. To determine the safest airlines, the site considers crashes, serious incidents, the age of the airline's fleet, and audits from governments as well as aviation associations and governing bodies. Using its safety rating tool, you can compare airlines to see how they stack up (or find the airlines ranked as the least safe so you know which have had more fatal crashes or other incidents in the past).

Here are the world's safest airlines this year, according to AirlineRatings.com.

A Delta Air Lines Inc. plane departs Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Credit: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

World's Safest Airlines

Qantas Qatar Airways Air New Zealand Singapore Airlines Emirates EVA Air Etihad Airways Alaska Airlines Cathay Pacific Airways British Airways Virgin Australia/Virgin Atlantic Hawaiian Airlines Southwest Airlines Delta Air Lines American Airlines SAS Finnair Lufthansa KLM United Airlines

A Lufthansa (r) and United Airlines passenger aircraft stand on the apron of the airport. Credit: Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images

Qantas, the popular Australian airline that has operated for over 100 years, was ranked this year's safest airline and has consistently received high ratings for its safety. These top-ranked airlines offer more than just safe flights, too — many were also among Travel + Leisure readers' favorite international airlines in the 2020 World's Best Awards, commended for their outstanding service, tasty in-flight meals, and comfortable seats. Singapore Airlines topped our list, followed by Qatar Airways, Emirates, EVA Air, and more.

Cathay Pacific Boeing 777 aircraft as seen on final approach flying and landing at the north runway of London Heathrow International Airport LHR EGLL in England, UK. Credit: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images