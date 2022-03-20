Why You Should Always Take a Photo of Your Stove Before You Go on Vacation

Heading out on vacation can be a thrilling proposition. After all, you get to take a break from your day-to-day life, experience something new, and go on an adventure. But, let's be real, getting out of the house before a vacation can be fairly stressful.

From preparing and packing to making sure you're at the airport on time, there's so much to think about when leaving on vacation. That's why it's no surprise that you may have a mid-travel panic that you forgot something major, like turning off the stove. Don't worry, Lifehacker has a tip that can help you through that moment of stress.

According to Lifehacker, the best way to stop worrying that you forgot to turn something off is to create a little "proof" by snapping a photo and adding it to a "vacation ready" photo album on your phone. Yes, really, go in and take a photo of your closed garage, unplugged beauty appliances, and even your stove dials, so that when you have a moment of panic, you can just look at your photo album, take a deep breath, and get back to your vacation.

The photo approach may also be better for your brain than double-checking to make sure you did indeed shut off the stove. According to Psychology Today, a 2005 study at Quebec's Concordia University looked into the phenomenon of double-checking. In the study, college students turned off a stove then repeatedly checked to make sure it was actually off. The researchers then asked the students if the stove had been turned off, how clearly they remembered turning it off, and how sure they were that it was actually off. While those students who checked 10 to 15 times correctly remembered the stove was off, their memory of turning it off was no longer vivid, and they became less confident in their own memory.

"The more you check something, the less vivid and less detailed it is, and the less confident you are in your memory," psychologist Adam Radomsky, who performed the study, shared with Psychology Today at the time. "Checking, which is supposed to make you more confident in what's going on, makes you less confident."