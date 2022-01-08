Why You Should Always Choose a Window Seat on a Plane During Flu Season

Getting ready to fly soon? You may want to book early and snag a good seat so you can avoid any sniffles.

Since 2020, much of the attention on health and flying has been focused on the spread of COVID-19. (Many studies have come out concluding that flying is a relatively low-risk activity, though like everything now, it's up to you to determine your risk tolerance.) However, it's also important to remember that the good old-fashioned flu is back, so you may want to take a few preventative measures to avoid that too. The good news is, many of the things you're doing to avoid COVID-19 (including washing your hands, wearing a mask, and social distancing) all work to prevent the flu as well. But if you're flying, we've got one more tip: Book a window seat.

According to a 2018 study from Emory University, which followed more than 1,500 passengers on 10 transcontinental flights, the "infectious zone" in a plane is likely much smaller than you may think.

According to the study, most passengers on an airplane have just a 3% chance of becoming infected with the flu by a fellow passenger. However, this number greatly increases within that infectious zone, which is defined as sitting within three feet of a sick passenger. If you're in that hot spot, your risk of illness jumps to 80%, according to the study.

How does a window seat help? According to the authors, it's the safest spot because it's the most isolated seat you can find (other than those ultra-luxe first class mini cabins). That's because there is only one passenger beside you, and gives a passenger much-needed inches from the aisle, where crew and other passengers can frequently pass by.