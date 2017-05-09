There's a lot the average passenger doesn't know about airplanes. And there's a lot that goes into the design of each aircraft that even frequent fliers don't realize.

Did you know there's a secret button that will relieve aisle seat passengers of their confining armrest? There is. That airplane windows are round for a reason? What about why your seat doesn't line up with windows?

Or why the majority of airplane interiors are blue.

Designers of airplane consider the passenger above all else when designing the interior of an airplane, according to Boeing. But we're not just talking about the shape of your seat, or the amount of legroom you have. We're talking about real design elements: the colors, patterns, and shape of the actual interior of the plane, including the seats, carpets, trays and ceilings — even the shade of cabin lights.

Their main goal? Maximize the sense of comfort passengers feel onboard. So it comes as no surprise that the majority of interiors feature mainly blue-based patterns, seat covers and carpets.

Not only is blue a calming color, but it represents competence, dependability and intelligence — all attributes you'll want your airplane, and crew, to have.

Among different cultures, blue and green are also almost unanimously associated with peace, according to Boeing.

"Colors also can influence a person's perception of humidity, temperature and aroma," said Virginia Tripp, a designer at Teague who worked with Boeing. From this aspect, blue represents cleanliness and freshness.

A lot of this may not seem like it has an effect on your mood or outlook for the flight but it really can make a difference. Since flying can be a high-stress situation for many travelers, blue seems like as good as choice as any to start your vacation off on the right foot.