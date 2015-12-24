Getting from point A to point B has not always been as easy as online booking, Global Entry, and Uber. It was a surprisingly recent event when the average American traded in the old horse-and-carriage-look for a car (or a private jet, if you're lucky).

What was it like to travel at the turn of the century? If you were heading out for a trans-Atlantic trip at the very beginning of the 20th century, there was one option: boat. Travelers planning a cross-country trip had the something akin to options: carriage, car (for those who could afford one), rail, or electric trolley lines—especially as people moved from rural areas to cities.

At the start of the 1900s, leisure travel in general was something experienced exclusively by the wealthy and elite population. In the early-to-mid-20th century, trains were steadily a popular way to get around, as were cars. The debut regional airlines welcomed their first passengers in the 1920s, but the airline business didn't see its boom until several decades later. During the 50's, a huge portion of the American population purchasing a set of wheels—having a car meant having the ability to hit the open road—and living the American dream.

Come 1960, airports had expanded globally to provide both international and domestic flights to passengers. Air travel became a luxury industry, and a trans-continental trip soon became nothing but a short journey.

So, what's next? The leisure travel industry has quite a legacy to fulfill—fancy a trip up to Mars, anyone?