The World's Largest Snowball Fight Was Canceled Because of Too Much Snow

It’s definitely possible to have too much of a good thing.

The world’s largest snowball fight was canceled over the weekend because of too much snow.

The Six Flags Great Adventure theme park in Ocean County, New Jersey closed on Saturday due to a winter storm warning. The park was scheduled to host an attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record for world’s largest snowball fight with 9,000 participants.

Participants in the world’s largest snowball fight were going to use “indoor snowballs” made from “pluff” and attempt a “family-friendly” battle. However, the park closed in anticipation of a winter storm warning that predicted up to six inches of snow. The county received 1.5 inches of accumulation over the course of the weekend, according to NJ.com.

The current world record for world’s largest snowball fight took place in Saskatoon, Canada last year with 7,681 participants hurling snowballs at each other.

However Six Flags Great Adventure can take consolation in the fact that they already have one world record. Last year, the theme park broke the Guinness World Record for most couples kissing under mistletoe (1,678 people, 839 couples).