Winter Storm Expected to Move Across the U.S. This Weekend

Americans across the country can look forward to wintry conditions through Saturday as snow, ice and winds slam the Plains, Midwest and Northeast, according to reports.

The storm, which started in the Plains on Friday morning, will spread throughout the country before finally making its way east and likely eventually petering off into rain, The Weather Channel reported. Nearly 90 million people have been under a winter storm warning, advisory, or watch, according to CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett.

"This has the potential to be one of the most impactful winter storms of the season for the Upper Midwest," fellow CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said.

As a result of messy conditions Friday morning, CNN reported the Kansas City International Airport was closed and Delta a plane there had slid while taxiing from the airport terminal.

On Friday morning, snow had already fallen on roads in Omaha, Nebraska, The Weather Channel noted, while sleet and freezing rain pelted the Kansas City metro area.

Blizzard conditions may develop in the Northern Plains, and The Weather Channel reported that blizzard warnings had been issued for Friday night into Saturday afternoon for the eastern Dakotas, western Minnesota, northwest Iowa and far northeast Nebraska. The network has named this system, Winter Storm Jacob.

Additionally, winter storm warnings had been issued for areas like northwest Wisconsin, Minnesota — including Minneapolis-St. Paul — as well as Detroit with those areas expected to get snow, sleet or ice.

The storm is then expected to move east into eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey, bringing messy, snowy conditions with it, before eventually moving all the way to central New York and southern New England. The storm will likely eventually turn to rain, according to The Weather Channel, with snow accumulations along I-95 in the Northeast in the one to three inch range.

The network reported that the Northern Plains by the Great Lakes as well as upstate New York and Northern New England are the most likely to get at least six inches of snow.