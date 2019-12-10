Bitter Cold Temperatures and Snow Are Expected for Many Parts of the U.S. This Week (Video)

More than half of the U.S. will feel below-freezing temperatures this week as an arctic blast moves across the country.

According to CNN, 65 percent of the country will need to bundle up, specifically in the Midwest where temperatures dipped below zero. Des Moines, Iowa had a 50-car pileup on Monday morning caused by the snow.

Multiple car pile up on I-80 westbound lane. Conditions continue to improve in central Iowa but same winter conditions will impact eastern Iowa through the early afternoon. https://t.co/3qi2aouUoA pic.twitter.com/YfzwRzuyVH — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) December 9, 2019

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a wind chill advisory for parts of the upper Midwest, where temperatures could fall to 25 degrees below zero Fahrenheit through Wednesday morning. In addition to the winds and the bitter temperatures, the area could receive a foot of snow.

Those who live in the plains will feel the cold blasts and possible flurries, but might not see any snow accumulation. The NWS warned residents to dress warmly and limit their time spent outdoors.

Cold temps continue into mid-week. If you're spending any time outdoors, dress in layers & limit exposure. Flurries could develop tonight, but no accumulation expected. Snow showers are possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, with very light accumulations possible. pic.twitter.com/LVQL1k5zkD — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) December 9, 2019

And the Great Lakes are primed for very significant snowfall.

"We expect this to be the most substantial lake-effect snow event of the season so far throughout the Great Lakes region," AccuWeather meteorologist Laura Velasquez told USA Today.

Meanwhile, parts of the East Coast will be about 10 to 20 degrees warmer than usual. In New York City on Tuesday, temperatures almost reached 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

Image zoom NOAA

However, later this week, a band of snow could develop more than 2,000 miles, stretching from Texas to Maine.

CNN reported that cities in the south like Little Rock, Ark. and Memphis, Tenn. could receive a dusting of snow. The more northern cities like Boston and New York could see anywhere from two to four inches of snow. Cities in the northeastern corridors will likely experience slick roads later this week.