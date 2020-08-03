Tropical Storm Isaias Forecast to Become Category 1 Hurricane As North and South Carolina Prepare for Landfall

Florida largely dodged a bullet with Tropical Storm Isaias over the weekend, but the storm was expected to strengthen into a hurricane Monday and lash the Carolinas.

The storm first hit the Bahamas but lost strength as it moved toward South Florida on Sunday, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Isaias never made landfall in Florida but did succeed in knocking out power along the state’s east coast.

On Monday, however, Isaias was expected to gain strength as it moved north with a hurricane warning issued for parts of upper South Carolina and lower North Carolina, according to The Weather Channel, including for Myrtle Beach and Wilmington. A storm surge warning has also been issued along the coastline there.

The storm — the earliest recorded named ninth Atlantic tropical cyclone — is forecast to make landfall on Monday night as a Category 1 hurricane and could bring winds of 74 mph or greater.

While the brunt of Isaias on Monday is expected to be felt in the Carolinas, tropical storm warnings were issued for as far north as Rhode Island, and a tropical storm watch was issued in Maine.

As the week goes on, Isaias is expected to continue moving north, even reaching New England on Tuesday into early Wednesday, TWC noted. By Tuesday afternoon, New York is forecasted to experience winds of 35 to 40 mph, while Atlantic City could see winds of 40 to 50 mph.

Airlines have issued travel waivers for flights impacted by the storm. Delta Air Lines warned its flights to and from several cities, including Charleston and Savannah, may be affected and allowed customers to reschedule without a fee for a later date or cancel and receive future credit.