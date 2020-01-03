The First Winter Storm of 2020 Is Bringing Wet Weather Across the U.S. This Weekend (Video)

Large parts of the U.S. will be dealing with a wet weekend as the first Eastern storm of 2020 moves through, dropping rain and threatening flash flooding.

The first area storm of the decade is expected to bring mostly rain and little snow from the deep south through southern New England, The Weather Channel reported.

Flash flooding began Thursday night in parts of Mississippi, causing more than four inches of rain to accumulate in the state's capital of Jackson. In addition, the failure of a small dam southwest of Jackson damaged several vehicles and a barn, according to The Weather Channel.

More flooding around the area this evening - this is at the Camelot Apartment off Robinson Road. Water is up the bumpers of most vehicles in the parking lot.



📷: Mark Payton, Jackson #mswx @WLBT @Fox40News @NWSJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/fufXnaKn8o — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) January 3, 2020

As of 7 p.m. CST, Jackson had received about 4 inches of rain, breaking the city’s daily rainfall record, AccuWeather reported.

"Some areas look to have gotten greater than 6 inches of rain and even some isolated areas of over 9 inches in northeast Louisiana and western Mississippi," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert said in a report.

By Friday, the storm was spreading wet weather through much of the South and Northeast, bringing a rainy start to the day that reached as far north as New England and upstate New York, according to The Weather Channel. Light snow was also possible from the Northern Plains to the upper Midwest.

Image zoom Getty Images

More rain is expected on Saturday in southern New England and cold air predicted to turn that precipitation into snow in the Ohio Valley, western, central and upstate New York and northern New England.

Sunday is looking better as the wet weather is expected to start to peter out by Saturday night as the storm moves into Atlantic Canada.

According to The Weather Channel, the storm first started out West with rain in the Pacific Northwest on New Year’s Eve and heavier snow for parts of the Intermountain West on New Year’s Day.