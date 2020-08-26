Louisiana, Texas Prepare for Dangerous Winds and Storm Surges As Hurricane Laura Rapidly Approaches

The hurricane is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 upon making landfall.

A car drives under an ominous rain cloud from tropical storm Marco as locals prepare for the arrival of hurricane Laura near Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Hurricane Laura strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane and is expected to continue intensifying into a Category 4 ahead of its predicted landfall Wednesday evening or Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane was rapidly strengthening with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph with even higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center forecast, and is expected to make landfall in northern Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts. The storm, which is very large with hurricane-force winds extending up to 70 miles outwards, was moving northwest through the Gulf of Mexico at about 15 mph.

Image zoom Storm clouds gather as Hurricane Laura approaches the Gulf Coast in Galveston, Texas. Callaghan O'Hare/Getty Images

While Hurricane Laura is expected to strengthen further into a Category 4 storm on Wednesday, it is predicted to rapidly weaken after it makes landfall.

Dangerous storm surges of 10 to 15 feet are also possible along the coast between the Texas and Louisiana borders, especially if the peak surge occurs during high tide.

Heavy rainfall is also predicted from Wednesday afternoon through Friday with five to 10 inches expected along with isolated areas of up to 15 inches on the northwestern Gulf Coast from western Louisiana to far eastern Texas and large parts of Arkansas, according to the NHC. Tornadoes remain a threat Wednesday evening in Louisiana, far southeast Texas, and southwestern Mississippi.

Hurricane Laura is expected to track east, largely sparing the busy Houston metro area, according to The Weather Channel.

Hurricane Laura first formed as a tropical depression in the Atlantic last Wednesday before strengthening to a tropical storm on Friday. It is the earliest Atlantic storm with an “L” name on record, according to TWC.

Louisiana avoided a double disaster as a second storm, Post-Tropical Cyclone Marco, was forecast to dissipate just off the coast, the NHC noted.