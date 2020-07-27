Hawaii Largely Spared From Hurricane Douglas While Hurricane Hanna in Texas Turns Tropical Depression

A pair of storms blasted the U.S. this weekend, causing major flooding and widespread power outages, but residents were largely spared the worst as hurricanes in Hawaii and Texas either spun away or weakened.

In Texas, Tropical Depression Hanna was downgraded after initially making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday evening, according to The Weather Channel. By Sunday, the storm had continued to move inland, causing as much as 10 inches of rain in some areas and forcing flash flood warnings to be issued.

Winds from the storm were so powerful, they knocked over at least three 18-wheeler trucks, Reuters reported. The storm comes as Texas continues to deal with an increase in COVID-19 cases and follows the extension of the closure of the land border between the U.S. and Mexico.

By Sunday afternoon, widespread power outages had hit, affecting more than 250,000 customers, according to WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio.

In Hawaii, residents narrowly escaped Hurricane Douglas — which was clocked as a Category 1 hurricane — late Sunday, as it gained strength and started to spin away from the islands, according to The Associated Press. But officials warned that while the worst was likely averted, there was still a threat of strong winds and rough surf conditions for Kauai County

“It’s still not out of the realm of possibilities,” Eric Lau, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Honolulu told The AP, adding “we want people to really remain vigilant and stay prepared.”

As the hurricane moved north, it left behind some bands of heavy rain over Maui and Oahu, The Weather Channel reported, and was expected to move even further out to sea by early Monday. Hurricane Douglas is the first hurricane of the Eastern Pacific season, TWC noted.