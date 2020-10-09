Hurricane Delta Approaches the Gulf Coast As a Category 3

Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall in the Gulf Coast on Friday evening, leaving potentially life-threatening storm surges, destructive winds, and significant flooding in its path.

Delta is approaching the Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm with winds of 115 miles per hour, upgraded from a Category 2 storm when it hit Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula earlier this week. Winds are expected to remain above 100 miles per hour as Delta moves across Louisiana tonight.

A hurricane warning is in effect until Saturday morning for parts of Louisiana and Texas. As much as 15 inches of rain could fall in Louisiana over the next two days as Hurricane Delta moves through.

A “life-threatening” storm surge is expected in south-central Louisiana, around the coast, and also near inland river and bays. Water levels could rise by up to 11 feet, the National Hurricane Center predicted, and the flooding could take days to recede.

Widespread power outages are expected in Louisiana, from Lake Charles to Lafayette. Outages could also spread from Beaumont, Texas to Memphis, Tennessee as the storm progresses.

The National Hurricane Center urged residents to prepare for the storm’s arrival Friday morning saying that preparations would be “dangerous or impossible to complete” by the afternoon.

The hurricane’s path will overlap with that of Hurricane Laura, which knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people in Texas and Louisiana only six weeks ago. The storm caused at least $14 billion in damage and killed at least 26 people. Thousands of evacuees from the hurricane remain housed in hotels around Louisiana.

Delta is expected to move inland through the lower Mississippi Valley this weekend and quickly weaken. Some heavy rainfall can be expected in the Ohio Valley, Southeast, and mid-Atlantic over the weekend.

Airlines have issued travel waivers for affected passengers.