Cruises Canceled as Fiji Prepares for a Tropical Cyclone

Image zoom The beach of Pacific Harbour, Beqa Lagoon, Viti Levu, Fiji. Getty Images

As Fiji prepares for a cyclone that could hit this week, cruise lines have canceled their itineraries around the country.

If the storm develops into a tropical cyclone later this week, which is expected Wednesday or Thursday, it will be called Tino, according to Accuweather. The storm could hit Fiji on Thursday and batter the country with heavy rain and winds over 60 miles per hour. If the storm rapidly strengthens as it approaches Fiji, conditions could be much worse.

The storm is likely to create flooding and mudslides. By Saturday, the storm will likely move out of Fiji and towards Tonga, according to Weather Watch New Zealand. Travel is likely to be disrupted throughout the region as it could bring dangerous conditions to New Zealand by the beginning of next week.

Captain Cook Cruises Fiji announced that its four-night cruise aboard the Reef Endeavor will not take off on January 14 because of the storm’s potential, according to Cruise Critic. Day cruise operators like South Sea Cruises and Awesome Adventures have advised travelers to expect disruptions to service later in the week as the storm potentially develops into a cyclone.

Blue Lagoon Cruises is monitoring the storm and will update passengers after they receive an official update from authorities.

Passengers who expected to set sail this week can make alternate arrangements with their cruise lines.

This could be the second tropical cyclone to hit Fiji in just the past few weeks. On December 28, 2019, the Category 2 Tropical Storm Sarai passed just 60 miles south of Fiji. It damaged land and caused thousands of people to seek emergency shelter.