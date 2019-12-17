Tornadoes and Heavy Snow Killed at Least 14 People Across the U.S. This Week

Image zoom Getty Images

At least 14 people died as a result of extreme weather across the country this week. As winter weather rips across the Midwest and Northeast, at least 11 people died in parts of Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. Severe tornadoes in the South killed at least three people from Louisiana to Alabama.

In Missouri, CBS News reported that three people were killed on Sunday night when a driver lost control of their car and slammed into an already-crashed car where two good samaritans were struck while trying to assist. Another was killed when his car went off the side of a highway and overturned. In Utah, a snowboarder died after an avalanche in the backcountry.

Columbia, Missouri - Heavy Snow ⛄️ 8:15PM 12-16-19 pic.twitter.com/NyVYpHl8yL — Bob Read (@SNOWBIRDBOB) December 17, 2019

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicted more winter weather from the Ohio Valley into New England on Tuesday. Snow is expected across the Northeast before it moves out to sea on Wednesday. The Great Lakes can expect heavy lake-effect snow on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Midwest can expect cold, with subzero temperatures on Wednesday morning that will hit the Northeast on Thursday with icy conditions with freezing rain as temperatures drop to single-digits.

Meanwhile, in the South, one person was killed in Louisiana and two in Alabama when tornadoes tore through the area, The Associated Press reported. Dozens of people were injured and heavy damage to buildings has been reported. Some people are stuck in their homes because the buildings are too damaged to leave.

“It’s bad. There’s animals out, houses tore down,“ one resident of Alexandria, Louisiana told The AP. “The barns are gone. You can’t even find some of the properties. Houses that used to be here, you can’t even find them anymore.”

Harsh weather conditions could continue into Tuesday. In Alabama, a severe storm warning is predicting winds up to 60 miles per hour. Severe weather in the South is not that uncommon at this time of year, according to the Washington Post.

Rain from the storms is expected to move east to Alabama and Georgia on Tuesday before moving out to sea by evening.