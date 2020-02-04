Southern California Could See Another Super Bloom in 2020, Weather Experts Predict

Image zoom Stacey Leasca

In 2017, California experienced its first super bloom in nearly a decade. But, miraculously, Mother Nature decided to put on a similar show in 2018 and 2019 across the state. Now, people are wondering if she’ll do the same again in the spring of 2020.

We want to tell you, “Heck yes, the flowers are coming!” but we simply can’t — yet. However, there is one place that does have the power to predict, and that’s the Farmer’s Almanac, which says there may just be enough rain to trigger a bloom in the coming weeks.

According to the 2020 almanac, between now and Feb. 7, the Pacific Southwest will experience a slight rainy period followed by cool weather. Then, from Feb.12-20 the area will experience more rain and even potential showers. And, if that rain really comes, along with sustained cooler weather, it could trigger a bloom in March, just as it has for the last several years.

“We have received cold weather as expected for a possible super bloom or whatever you want to call it,” Chris Hon, a senior environmental scientist at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, told the Los Angeles Times. “If we have sustained rains to keep the poppies growing, we will likely have some type of super bloom.”

Hon isn’t the only one who’s staying positive about the possibility of a bloom. Ecological consultant James Cornett told the Desert Sun, “All in all, it will be a good year in most places.” He added, “We’re waiting to see if it becomes a great year.”

According to the Desert Sun, if you’re looking for flowers now you may want to head to the Coachella Valley. Cornett notes, some of the best flowers can be found in Cathedral City. There may also be some early blooms popping up at the south entrance to Joshua Tree National Park.

Meanwhile, at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, Hon told the Times he’s already seen tiny sprouts come up from the ground. That means their bloom will likely start to happen sometime in early March.

And, as for the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, which kicked off the flower craze, the Times notes it has the potential for “prominent bloom,” however, it still needs a bit more rain before anyone makes any promises.

“It could be a good bloom,” Danny McCamish, senior environmental scientist, told the Los Angeles Times. “We’re looking for February to stay cool, under 75 degrees, and enough rain.”

Still, you may want to stay tuned to the Weather Channel and hope for a bit more rain just in case. Oh, and if the bloom happens, remember to respect the flowers, stay on the path, and never trample the seedlings. This way, everyone else can enjoy the bloom too.