Severe Weather Is No Match for These 5 Car Covers — and They're All Under $100
It's been a wild week of weather in the United States. Many places continue to dry out from the drenching impacts of Hurricane Ida, and in California, travelers were cautioned against spending their Labor Day in areas of Lake Tahoe impacted by wildfire. Labor Day signals an unofficial end to summer, but with hurricane season and severe thunderstorms remaining a threat in parts of the United States, there's one valuable item you'll want properly protected.
Not every homeowner or renter has the luxury of a shelter for their car, and when severe weather strikes, automobiles parked outside could get damaged by the elements. Travelers can protect their cars from harsh winter weather with snow brushes and tire chains, but when it comes to the strong wind and heavy rain associated with warmer weather, you can ensure the safety of your car with a cover. There are numerous options available, with styles suited for cars of all sizes, including sedans and hatchbacks.
Deciding on your perfect car cover comes down to personal need and the weather conditions in your area. Find five options on Amazon suited for every weather condition under the sun below.
Autosop Car Cover
Made of six layers and available in multiple sizes, this car cover protects against rain, snow, and heat. Its zippered design makes for an easy application, with one shopper writing, "There is lots to like about these covers. The elastic combined with straps keeps the cover in place, even in 40-mile-per-hour winds. The zipper allows entrance to the vehicle driver's side without removing. The cover is extremely useful."
To buy: amazon.com, $43–$66
Budge Tan Cover
There are four layers of protection to this cover, which also comes with built-in straps and buckles for a fit that won't budge, even on windy days. One reviewer put it to the test during a hurricane, writing, "It was a great fit and did protect my car's metallic pearl finish from flying branches and other debris."
To buy: amazon.com, $95–$168
Icarcover 18-Layer All Weather Cover
Resistant to water and wind, this cover is highly recommended by multiple shoppers, including one five-star reviewer, who writes, "I'm extremely happy with the car cover. I have had car covers before. My car still got dirty. When I put this cover on it, it comes out as clean as when I put it on. It does keep rain out."
To buy: amazon.com, $60 with coupon
Monray Waterproof Car Cover
One Amazon reviewer loved that this cover offered "great protection at a reasonable price," noting that it withstood a windy thunderstorm. Buckles are included, helping to guarantee the cover stays put, while reflective stripes keep the car visible, even at night.
To buy: amazon.com, $37–$38
Dprofy Car Cover
Made specifically to fit a sedan of 185- to 196-inches, this cover is a "durable" option that shoppers in rainy areas particularly love. "This went on super easy and fits perfectly," a reviewer noted. Plus, its zippered opening is on the driver's side, which allows you to easily get in and out of the car, if needed.
To buy: amazon.com, $30