Severe Weather Is No Match for These 5 Car Covers — and They're All Under $100 

Not every homeowner or renter has the luxury of a shelter for their car, and when severe weather strikes, automobiles parked outside could get damaged by the elements. Travelers can protect their cars from harsh winter weather with snow brushes and tire chains, but when it comes to the strong wind and heavy rain associated with warmer weather, you can ensure the safety of your car with a cover. There are numerous options available, with styles suited for cars of all sizes, including sedans and hatchbacks.