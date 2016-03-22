Weather

No matter where you travel, weather determines whether or not you’ll make it. The favorite subject of postcards: weather looms large on vacation, where a rainy day can ruin a perfectly planned outing and a sunny, 72-degree one can make it something magical. Beyond the delays travelers encounter due to inclement conditions—snow, wind, rain, and sometimes even volcanic ash—trips to the beach, to the slopes, to trout-filled rivers, to rocky trails, to campgrounds and National Parks all depend on the right kind of weather. Travel + Leisure can’t predict the future (though we're probably as good as your local meteorologist), but we can keep you updated on how weather impacts travel around the world. We can also help you prepare for all outcomes, whether it’s a rainy day or a travel delay.Weather AlertsT+L tracks large-scale weather events—hurricanes, heat waves—that impact or even spur travel. An especially cold winter in the northern United States, for instance, might send droves to Caribbean beaches. Check in with your local weather authority for the most up-to-date information (or download one of our favorite, editor-approved travel apps), and visit us for how it may or may not impact your vacation.World WeatherWeather conditions vary across the world, and they depend as much on season as they do on geography. You probably don’t want to travel to a tropical beach during the rainy season, or to a skiing destination when there’s no snow on the ground. A little research ahead of time—on average temperatures, average rainfall—can make all the difference in the world.Natural DisastersNatural disasters can impact a place for generations. The 1900 Galveston hurricane practically wiped the city off the map, killing thousands (the deadliest single-day event in U.S. history) and driving survivors—both residents and a growing oil business—to Houston for good. Travel + Leisure tracks the effects of major natural catastrophes in both the short and long term, from earthquake recoveries in Italy to the long-term changes Hurricane Katrina has wrought in New Orleans.

'The Old Farmer's Almanac' Is Predicting 'One of the Longest and Coldest' Winters in Years
The weather-predicting booklet has had an 80% accuracy rate for 230 years.
California Wildfires Force Sequoia National Park to Close
The national park in California is home to some of the world's tallest and oldest trees.
Severe Weather Is No Match for These 5 Car Covers — and They're All Under $100 
"It was a great fit and did protect my car's metallic pearl finish from flying branches and other debris."
Hurricane Ida Causes Major Damage, Canceling Hundreds of Flights and Leaving More Than 1 Million Without Power
The flooding even resulted in the Mississippi River reversing its course.
Tourists Evacuated, Flights Canceled in Mexico As Hurricane Grace Makes Landfall 
Up to 12 inches of rain is expected for parts of Puebla, Veracruz, and San Luis Potosi through the weekend.
Winter 2022 Will Bring Temperature Swings and Lots of Storms, Farmers' Almanac Predicts
It's going to be a "frost flip-flop" winter.
Extreme Heat Sparks Wildfires Across Southern Europe, Causing the Acropolis in Greece to Trim Its Hours
A southern European heat wave is wreaking havoc across Greece, Italy, and Turkey.
June 2021 Broke Records As the Hottest June on Record in the U.S.
States spanning all over the country saw their hottest month on record.
Airlines Issue Travel Waivers As Tropical Storm Elsa Approaches Florida
Alaska's Extreme Heatwave Just Triggered an Ice Quake
Twitter Launches New Weather Platform Where Users Can Chat With Local Meteorologists
Parts of Texas' Big Bend National Park Remain Closed As Wildfire Burns Nearly 900 Acres

Summer 2021 Will Be Hotter Than Average for Much of the U.S., Meteorologists Say

Get your shorts and tank tops out.

See the Acropolis Covered in Snow After Rare Storm
Thousands of Flights Canceled, Houston Airport Closes As Winter Storm Hits Southern U.S.
Watch Ice Get Removed From the Eiffel Tower With a Blow Torch
Australia Is Once Again Battling Bushfires, Complicating COVID-19 Lockdown Protocols
5 Expert Tips for Taking Perfect iPhone Photos in the Snow
The National Zoo Pandas Had the Most Fun During This Week’s Snow Storms
Hundreds of Flights Canceled As Winter Storm Pummels Northeast 
Portion of California's Highway 1 Collapsed Into the Ocean After a Mudslide
2020 Is Predicted to End With Wintry Storms Across the Country
The Farmers’ Almanac Says This Winter Will Be an ‘Uncommon’ One
Hurricane Zeta Leaves 6 Dead, Millions Without Power As It Heads Out to Sea
Gulf Coast Braces for Tropical Storm Zeta After Slamming Mexico As Category 1 Hurricane
Fast-moving Colorado Fire Forces Thousands of Evacuations, Closing of National Forest
A Wildfire Has Burned at Least 13 Miles of Mt. Kilimanjaro
Hurricane Delta Approaches the Gulf Coast As a Category 3
Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall in Mexico, Could Bring Flash Flooding to US by End of the Week
A Single Fire in California Has Burned 1 Million Acres
Wildfires Have Devastated California's Wine Country Even As Firefighters Managed to Contain 2 of the Largest Blazes
Outer Banks Beaches Completely Covered in Seashells Following Hurricane Teddy
The Orionid Meteor Shower Will Light Up the Sky With Shooting Stars This October — Here's How to See It
New Wildfires in California Wine Country Cause Thousands of Evacuations, Damage Iconic Napa Resort
This Beer Company Will Replant Your Trees If They’re Damaged by a Hurricane
Yosemite National Park Closes Due to Smoke Conditions From Ongoing Wildfires
Hurricane Sally Hits the Gulf Coast Bringing 'Historic Flooding,' Winds Near 100 Mph
An Adorable Puppy Was Rescued From Wreckage Left Behind in California Wildfires
