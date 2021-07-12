We've All Been Wearing Travel Pillows Wrong, According to This TikTok Video

It really makes sense when you think about it.

Yet again, TikTok has proved to us that we're pretty much doing everything wrong — including how we sleep on planes.

If you've ever been on a long-haul flight, you've probably tried to get some shut eye on the way to your destination. And, unless you were in a fancy, first class cabin with lie-flat seats, you probably had to find the perfect position to use your travel pillow.

But what if we told you that we've all been wearing our travel pillows backwards? One TikToker, known as @Sidneyraz, shows how to sleep a little more comfortably while you're 40,000 feet in the air.

Most people who have those classic, C-shaped neck pillows put the thick, closed part on the back of their neck and the thinner, open part in the front. But, according to @Sidneyraz, you're actually supposed to turn that around.

In his video on TikTok, he simply puts on his travel pillow the "right" way, and rests his head, saying, "I'm so comfy." And honestly, he does look pretty comfy since his neck probably doesn't have to bend as much to find a nice, plush spot. While there technically is no "right" or "wrong" way to use a travel pillow, it definitely seems to be a good hack for people who have sore necks or just never felt fully comfortable using a travel pillow.

The video is part of @Sidneyraz's series of TikTok videos entitled "Things I Didn't Know Until I Was In My 30's." The series includes hacks for washing dishes, cleaning appliances, squeezing lemons, or even just small tips like "you can fill your gas tank before the warning light comes on." Who would have thought?

He has a few little travel hacks on his account, including one tip about applying for TSA Pre-Check: "[It's] worth it." Enough said.

For more videos, check out @Sidneyraz on TikTok. Or, to order your own perfect travel pillow check out our editor-approved list of the best ones you can buy today.