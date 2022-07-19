The UK Just Recorded Its Hottest Day Ever — What to Know

The extreme heat caused Luton Airport to temporarily close as well as various train routes to halt.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist with nearly two decades of newsroom experience. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, Men's Health, GlobalPost, LA Confidential, and many more. Stacey also served as an adjunct professor of journalism at the University of Southern California teaching feature writing and visual journalism. She is now pursuing her Ph.D., specializing in building resiliency to disinformation in early-career journalists. * 17+ years of journalism experience * 5+ years covering travel * LA Press Club award-winning feature writer * LA Press Club finalist in the travel, sports, and, soft feature categories

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2022
A screen displaying train cancellation information during a heat wave at London King's Cross railway station in London, U.K.,
A screen displaying train cancellation information during a heat wave at London King's Cross railway station in London, U.K., on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Temperatures in the UK hit a record Tuesday as the heat wave disrupts travel, business and schools, and poses a risk to lives across the country. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images

The United Kingdom experienced its hottest day ever on record this week. In fact, it broke the record twice in one day.

On Tuesday, the UK's Meteorological Office (Met) shared on Twitter that it recorded a temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius (102.3 degrees Fahrenheit) in Charlwood in Surrey, breaking the previous record of 38.7 degrees Celsius (101.6 degrees Fahrenheit), which was set in 2019. However, just a few hours later, at 12:50 p.m. local time, officials reported that the temperature at Heathrow hit an astonishing 40.2 degrees Celsius (104.3 degrees Fahrenheit).

The soaring temperatures put most of the UK under its first "Amber Extreme" warning, which means spending time outdoors without sufficient cooling could lead to death, even for those without underlying health conditions.

The warning, which is in place for most of England, Wales, and southern Scotland, will extend until the end of the day Tuesday, the Met explained.

"Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm, especially in urban areas," Neil Armstrong, the Met Office's chief meteorologist, shared in a statement. "This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure. Therefore, it is important people plan for the heat and consider changing their routines. This level of heat can have adverse health effects."

The heat has also caused travel cancellations and delays. According to The Associated Press, the excessive heat caused London's Luton Airport to close for several hours. A main road used to access eastern England also buckled under the temperatures, leaving it to look like a "skatepark," local police said.

Furthermore, Network Rail shared on Twitter that it recorded the hottest rail temperatures in its history on Monday, hitting 62 degrees Celsius (143.6 degrees Fahrenheit), causing some of the rails to bend and break under pressure. The temperatures led the service to put out a "Do Not Travel" warning for many of its services and forced the closure of its east coast mainline between London and Leeds and York, as well as the Midland mainline between Derby, Nottingham, and London, The Guardian reported.

"We may need to consider changing our standards and engineering for more severe summers and less severe winters for the decades to come, but for now, it's still too early to make such an enormous decision," Network Rail tweeted.

The heat wave originally started across to Europe, fueling wildfires in Spain and France, The AP also reported. The record-breaking temperatures in France has complicated wildfire relief efforts.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Swimming pool at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco
The 100 Best Hotels in the World
Morning view of Positano cityscape on coast line of mediterranean sea, Italy
How to Plan a Trip to Italy's Amalfi Coast — Best Seaside Towns, Top Luxury Hotels, and Tastiest Restaurants Included
View from car windshield during Rebelle Rally
4 Incredible Remote Off-road Locations You Can Reach in an SUV — From Canyons to Craters
Amer Fort, Amber Palace is a fort located in Amer, Rajasthan, India
Jaipur Travel Guide
Best Camping Air Mattresses
The Best Camping Air Mattresses, According to Our Tests
High angle view of Lower Manhattan, New York City
New York City Travel Guide
thermometer in Death Valley National Park
Extreme Heat Keeps on in California As Wildfires Burn 120,000 Acres
Aerial View of Auckland City featuring ocean and Harbour Bridge
Auckland Travel Guide
Bournemouth beach crowded during heatwave
British Officials Threaten to Close Beaches After Thousands of People Flood the Sands During Heatwave
Icebergs near the Dawes Glacier, Endicott Arm, Tongass National Forest, Alaska
Alaska's Extreme Heatwave Just Triggered an Ice Quake
Explore northern lights excursions in Scotland.
12 Best Places to See the Northern Lights Around the World
View of the Napali Coast of Kauai, from the water
Kauai Is Spearheading Hawaii's Regenerative Travel Movement — Meet the Locals Creating Change
Hideaway in Jampa, Phucket, Thailand
I Was One of the First Vaccinated Americans to Visit Thailand in More Than a Year — Here's What It Was Like
British Airways Plane Flying From NY to London Lands Nearly Two Hours Early Due to Winds from Storm Ciara
Pool at Nordelaia in Piedmont, Italy
It List 2022: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
Jack Tucker, 7, places his rainbow in the window of a house in Bedminster, Bristol
Good News From Around the World to Make You Smile During Quarantine