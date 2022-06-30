Book a Luxury Getaway to the Hamptons for Only $50 Thanks to Car Rental Service Turo — but You'll Have to Book Fast

Peer-to-peer car sharing company Turo wants to get people to the beach with $50 car rentals on weekends in New York throughout July.

The car sharing company, which just launched in New York and is now available in all 50 states, is celebrating with five "beach-ready, luxury rides" along with an "exclusive Hamptons weekend getaway" for locals on several weekends in July, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. Along with a sweet ride — think: convertibles and sports cars — travelers would receive a two-night stay at the Ruschmeyers hotel and high-end experiences like private boat rides and winery tours.

"With summer travel ramping up, this couldn't have come at a better time for both visitors heading to New York and New Yorkers looking to escape the summer heat and get out of town in the getaway car of their dreams," Andre Haddad, the CEO of Turo, said in a statement provided to T L "Bringing peer-to-peer car sharing to the Empire State means bringing more choice to New York consumers, and we're thrilled to bring Turo to more consumers and more destinations."

Courtesy of Turo

The curated weekend getaways, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are priced at just $25 per day, include a hotel stay as well as experiences like a private sailboat one weekend, a dinner for two at Scarpetta Beach in Montauk on another weekend, and a pair of VIP tickets to a Polo match and cocktail party on another.

And the cars are an adventure alone with options like a lipstick red Porsche Panamera, a BMW i8 with butterfly doors, and a hot Chevrolet Camaro.

To book, travelers must be 21 years old or older (and 30 or older to book some of the Super Deluxe class cars).

Turo, which functions like the Airbnb of cars, allows renters to choose the exact car they're renting, rather than just choosing the class of car, and offers flexibility on where travelers can pick up the car.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.