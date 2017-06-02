The Statue of Liberty, Venice, and More Destinations Threatened by Climate Change

This national park in Uganda is home to nearly half of the world's remaining gorillas, and is one of only three places in the world where people can still see the apes in their natural habitat. The trekking fees imposed on visitors to the park are also the most lucrative source of tourist revenue in the country.

A warming climate could destroy as much as 75 percent of the gorillas' habitat, while also making them more susceptible to disease, according to the same UNESCO report.