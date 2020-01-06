Flight Attendant Who Broke Ankle During Severe Turbulence Describes Harrowing Ordeal

Image zoom Getty Images

A flight attendant for now defunct airline Thomas Cook is still recovering after severe turbulence broke her ankle in seven places — and is now jobless.

Eden Garrity was working for the now-collapsed airline back on Aug. 2 when turbulence forced the plane she was on to jump 500 feet, according to Fox News. The plane, en route from Cuba to Manchester, had hit a storm.

“It was absolutely terrifying,” Garrity told SWNS, per Fox. “The plane shot up 500 feet within seconds. The force of the turbulence pinned me to the ground and forced me toward the floor. My feet were locked to the ground and my ankle just completely snapped. I didn’t realize what had happened until I tried to take a step and I collapsed.”

Garrity broke her fibula in five places, broke her tibia, cracked her ankle bone, and fractured the side of her foot as a result of the harrowing ordeal. She was propped up on seats that passengers had cleared for her until the plane reached its destination, the outlet reported.

“We hit a massive hail storm. The pilot said to me afterward that it turned black all around him,” she said. “It was by far the worst turbulence I have ever experienced as a crew member or a passenger.”

Once the flight finally landed seven hours later, she was brought to the hospital where she underwent surgery and was forced to wear a metal brace. She said she couldn’t walk for two months and may require further surgery.

The airline had been paying for her recovery, but she was forced to look for a new job once the carrier went out of business in September.

According to Fox, a representative for the Official Receiver in charge of Thomas Cook’s insolvency told SWNS that “Former employees who may have had insurance-related claims against Thomas Cook prior to liquidation will now be treated as unsecured creditors. To make a claim against the company in liquidation or against the insurance policy, former employees should contact the Special Managers.”

While turbulence may be scary, it is nearly impossible for it to affect the structural integrity of an airplane. In fact, airplane wings — made from aluminum — are designed to bend in turbulence. That said, it is imperative that passengers buckle their seat belts to avoid injuries.