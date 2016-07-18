Serious concerns led the U.S. to ground Turkish flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration is allowing flights between the U.S. and Turkey to resume after a brief ban put in place after a military coup attempt.

Citing a lack of confidence in the security throughout Turkey and, specifically, Atatürk, on Saturday government officials prohibited any flights from entering the U.S. from Turkey, either directly or through a third country. No U.S. carriers were allowed to land at any of Turkey’s international airports.

The Wall Street Journal called the ban an “unusually broad prohibition,” noting there was no foreseeable end date.

The FAA, however, lifted the ban on Monday. Turkish Airlines announced it would resume flights between Istanbul and New York City on Tuesday morning.

No other countries followed the United States’ lead in banning air travel to or from Turkey, however many flights were canceled in the wake of violence.

“Earlier today I had stated that we saw no reason for the ban as all precautions were in line with the norms,” said Turkish Airlines chairman Mr. Ilker Ayci, said in a statment. “Following our recent report and dense meetings, FAA removed the ban as expected.”

Travelers who had booked a flight with Turkish Airlines between July 15 and July 20 will be rebooked for no additional charge. Flights with AnadoluJet will also honored without penalty.

Terrorism has rocked Turkey this year, diminishing the country’s tourism industry and overall economy.