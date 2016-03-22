Travel Warnings

CDC Adds Greece, U.S. Virgin Islands, More to Its Highest COVID-19 Warning Level
The CDC added over a dozen countries and territories to its "Level 4: Very High" risk list.
Chicago Adds 9 States to Its Travel Advisory List As Illinois Recommends Masks Indoors for All
Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Kansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming were all added to the city's "orange" list.
State Department Issues ‘Do Not Travel' Warning for Japan As Olympics Near
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also updated its guidance, classifying Japan under its "Level 4" advisory.
State Department to Add More Than 100 Countries to 'Do Not Travel' List As COVID-19 Continues to Spread
Currently, the department classifies 34 countries as "Level 4: Do Not Travel."
CDC Reminds Americans to ‘Limit’ Travel Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases
The warning comes as the U.S. is recording just under 60,000 new cases per day over a seven-day average.
U.S. State Department Advises Americans to 'Seriously Reconsider' International Travel
"If you cannot easily access a COVID-19 test or if you test positive, you will end up overseas for much longer than you planned."