Travel Warnings

A deadly virus outbreak, an approaching storm, political upheaval, a police investigation, a public health emergency—travel warnings throw our impending trips into unfamiliar territory. When bound for a country affected by a natural or man-made threat, many questions need immediate answers: is the country safe to enter? What other areas are involved? Is my own health at risk? How are residents and incoming travelers being affected? Will it change future travel to the region? Should I leave where I currently am, and is it safe to do so? When will the situation be resolved? Travel Warnings vs. Travel AlertsWarnings identify a long-term danger in a given country, either cautioning against all travel here or simply informing people of what risk they will face. Alerts, in contrast, involve threats of limited duration such as a hurricane or a public demonstration. Where travel safety is a concern, no matter the severity of the situation, Travel + Leisure is on top of breaking world news, acting as a travel advisory to dispatch critical information that keeps travelers and readers informed and prepared.Do Your ResearchTravel alerts can be frightening and confusing. When in doubt, head to trusted news sources for need-to-know information, such as who or what is affected and, if health related, what the telltale symptoms are. Get the facts, review important safety tips, and use common sense. If your travels are bound for an affected area, assess whether your safety or the safety of others will be at risk if plans move forward, use your best judgment on whether or not to cancel or postpone an itinerary—and act, be it to exercise caution, receive the appropriate vaccines or immunizations, or save your trip for another day.Safety while traveling is always top priority. When the news breaks, check back here for coverage you can trust.

Most Recent

CDC Adds Greece, U.S. Virgin Islands, More to Its Highest COVID-19 Warning Level

CDC Adds Greece, U.S. Virgin Islands, More to Its Highest COVID-19 Warning Level
The CDC added over a dozen countries and territories to its "Level 4: Very High" risk list.
Chicago Adds 9 States to Its Travel Advisory List As Illinois Recommends Masks Indoors for All

Chicago Adds 9 States to Its Travel Advisory List As Illinois Recommends Masks Indoors for All
Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Kansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming were all added to the city's "orange" list.
State Department Issues ‘Do Not Travel' Warning for Japan As Olympics Near

State Department Issues ‘Do Not Travel' Warning for Japan As Olympics Near
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also updated its guidance, classifying Japan under its "Level 4" advisory.
State Department to Add More Than 100 Countries to 'Do Not Travel' List As COVID-19 Continues to Spread

State Department to Add More Than 100 Countries to 'Do Not Travel' List As COVID-19 Continues to Spread
Currently, the department classifies 34 countries as "Level 4: Do Not Travel."
CDC Reminds Americans to ‘Limit’ Travel Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases

CDC Reminds Americans to ‘Limit’ Travel Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases
The warning comes as the U.S. is recording just under 60,000 new cases per day over a seven-day average.
U.S. State Department Advises Americans to 'Seriously Reconsider' International Travel

U.S. State Department Advises Americans to 'Seriously Reconsider' International Travel
"If you cannot easily access a COVID-19 test or if you test positive, you will end up overseas for much longer than you planned."
Advertisement

More Travel Warnings

CDC Urges Against Travel to Mexico As COVID-19 Cases Rise

CDC Urges Against Travel to Mexico As COVID-19 Cases Rise
American travel to Mexico has increased over the past few months, as airlines have added flights back to their schedules.
Tourist Fined $1,200 After Attempting to Steal Sand From Sardinia Beach

Tourist Fined $1,200 After Attempting to Steal Sand From Sardinia Beach
The tourist was caught with more than 4 pounds of sand in his luggage.
Sea Lice Are Lurking in New Jersey Waters — How to Keep Them Away

Sea Lice Are Lurking in New Jersey Waters — How to Keep Them Away
Mexico Is Under a Level 4 'Do Not Travel' Warning, but There Are Exceptions — Here's What to Know

Mexico Is Under a Level 4 'Do Not Travel' Warning, but There Are Exceptions — Here's What to Know
Singapore Will Make Travelers Wear Electronic Monitoring Devices to Ensure They Follow Coronavirus Quarantines

Singapore Will Make Travelers Wear Electronic Monitoring Devices to Ensure They Follow Coronavirus Quarantines
Tropical Storm Isaias Threatens Northeast With Downpours, High-powered Winds Likened to Superstorm Sandy

Tropical Storm Isaias Threatens Northeast With Downpours, High-powered Winds Likened to Superstorm Sandy

Massachusetts Implements $500 Fine for Those Caught Breaking New Travel Rules

The new travel order was enacted on Aug. 1.

All Travel Warnings

Travel From Brazil to the U.S. Is Now Banned — What to Know (Video)

Travel From Brazil to the U.S. Is Now Banned — What to Know (Video)
Several Dead After 25 Tornadoes Touched Down in the South on Sunday

Several Dead After 25 Tornadoes Touched Down in the South on Sunday
CDC Extends 'No Sail' Order for Cruise Ships for at Least 100 Days (Video)

CDC Extends 'No Sail' Order for Cruise Ships for at Least 100 Days (Video)
Japan Declares State of Emergency Due to Coronavirus (Video)

Japan Declares State of Emergency Due to Coronavirus (Video)
France Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Measures to May As Italy, Spain Ease Restrictions (Video)

France Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Measures to May As Italy, Spain Ease Restrictions (Video)
European Union Agrees to Close Borders for 30 Days in Attempt to Slow Coronavirus Spread

European Union Agrees to Close Borders for 30 Days in Attempt to Slow Coronavirus Spread
Everything You Need to Know If You're Traveling During the Coronavirus Outbreak (Video)

Everything You Need to Know If You're Traveling During the Coronavirus Outbreak (Video)
How US Airlines Are Adapting to Ongoing Coronavirus Concerns

How US Airlines Are Adapting to Ongoing Coronavirus Concerns
Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam, Madonna, BTS and More Cancel Concerts Amid Global Coronavirus Fears

Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam, Madonna, BTS and More Cancel Concerts Amid Global Coronavirus Fears
Israel Implements 14-day Quarantine Rule for Anyone Arriving in the Country Due to Coronavirus (Video)

Israel Implements 14-day Quarantine Rule for Anyone Arriving in the Country Due to Coronavirus (Video)
5 Important Tips If You’re Going to Be in a Crowded Space Amid Coronavirus Concerns (Video)

5 Important Tips If You’re Going to Be in a Crowded Space Amid Coronavirus Concerns (Video)
CDC, State Department Say Travelers Should Avoid Cruises Due to Coronavirus (Video)

CDC, State Department Say Travelers Should Avoid Cruises Due to Coronavirus (Video)
We Asked the Experts About All of Those Coronavirus Myths — Here Are Their Answers (Video)

We Asked the Experts About All of Those Coronavirus Myths — Here Are Their Answers (Video)
Amtrak Cuts Acela Express Trains From Service Amid Coronavirus Spread

Amtrak Cuts Acela Express Trains From Service Amid Coronavirus Spread
Californians Ordered to Stay Home Indefinitely During Coronavirus Outbreak

Californians Ordered to Stay Home Indefinitely During Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Testing Is Now Available to Anyone With Doctors' Orders — Here's What to Know (Video)

Coronavirus Testing Is Now Available to Anyone With Doctors' Orders — Here's What to Know (Video)
Paris' Louvre Closes as France Bans Large Gatherings Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (Video)

Paris' Louvre Closes as France Bans Large Gatherings Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (Video)
State of Emergency Declared in San Francisco Following Coronavirus Outbreak

State of Emergency Declared in San Francisco Following Coronavirus Outbreak
Several Cruise Passengers Die of Coronavirus As Hundreds Are Finally Allowed to Disembark (Video)

Several Cruise Passengers Die of Coronavirus As Hundreds Are Finally Allowed to Disembark (Video)
It's World Pangolin Day – Here's What to Know About the Animal's Possible Link to Coronavirus

It's World Pangolin Day – Here's What to Know About the Animal's Possible Link to Coronavirus
Airbnb Suspended Bookings in Beijing Until May Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak

Airbnb Suspended Bookings in Beijing Until May Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak
What to Know About the Cruise Ships That Have Been Affected by Coronavirus

What to Know About the Cruise Ships That Have Been Affected by Coronavirus
13th American Diagnosed With Coronavirus As Death Toll Rises Above 1,000 (Video)

13th American Diagnosed With Coronavirus As Death Toll Rises Above 1,000 (Video)
Startling Jump in Coronavirus Deaths over the Weekend Prompts World Health Organization Visit

Startling Jump in Coronavirus Deaths over the Weekend Prompts World Health Organization Visit
Number of Passengers on Quarantined Japanese Cruise Ship Diagnosed With Coronavirus Nearly Doubles

Number of Passengers on Quarantined Japanese Cruise Ship Diagnosed With Coronavirus Nearly Doubles
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com