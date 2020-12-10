Major Brands Sum Up 2020 in One Word — and We Can Definitely Relate

It’s no secret that 2020 has tested us in ways we could not have imagined.

Between the COVID-19 pandemic and a nail-biting election year, not to mention the constant cycle of news stories involving murder hornets, possibly-cursed sarcophogi, and mysterious monoliths, most of us can say that 2021 could not come soon enough.

While we may not know what the future holds, we can at least commiserate over the fact that 2020 was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year.

And even major brands think the same thing.

According to Hypebeast , Twitter asked users to sum up 2020 in one word, and you can bet that users did not hold back. Brands even got in on the challenge by tweeting their own words to describe this year.

Call of Duty, for example, tweeted the word “gulag,” which is a reference to a mission in Modern Warfare that takes place in a Russian prison. Yikes. But kind of accurate.

Netflix tweeted an equally relatable response, just writing “whyyyyyyyyyyyy?” Bagel Bites kept it positive by tweeting the word “bangtan,” in reference to BTS, a.k.a. The Bangtan Boys. Roblox may not have understood the assignment, since it just tweeted “roblox.”

Other brands tweeted equally clever responses, like Adobe’s “Ctrl + Z,” a reference to a keyboard command that undoes your last edit in one of Adobe’s applications, or Target’s “supercalifragilisticexpialidonewiththisyear,” or Window’s “delete” response, or Lego’s “ouch” response, with a picture of a Lego brick.

But perhaps the most relatable response came from Youtube, which tweeted, “unsubscribe.” That pretty much hits the nail right on the head.

It may be hard to put such a tumultuous year into one word, but all of these responses are about as good as it gets. At least, if we can laugh after the year we’ve all had, there just might be hope for 2021.

Check out all of the responses to the “one word” challenge on Twitter.