Travel Is Changing — Get Expert Insight on the Industry's Future at T+L's Virtual Forum

Register now for The Evolution of Travel virtual forum hosted by Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqueline Gifford.

This month, join Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqueline Gifford and travel experts as they discuss the future of the industry and explore topics including diversity, sustainability, and human connection in an engaging virtual event. The Evolution of Travel virtual forum will be live on Wednesday, March 31 from 3:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m. EST — mark your calendars and register now for the free, online event.

Women in travel leadership roles will discuss the future of the industry in the first panel, The Changemakers. Jacqueline Gifford will host the conversation between Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel; Shannon Knapp, president and chief executive officer of The Leading Hotels of the World; Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue; Tesa Totengco, owner of Travels with Tesa; and Kemi Wells, founder and president of Wells Luxury Travel.

In the second panel, The Storytellers, Gifford will chat with Dhani Jones, an entrepreneur, philanthropist, NFL linebacker, author and TV host; Actress and Comedian Heather McMahan; and Phil Rosenthal, creator and host of Somebody Feed Phil. They will discuss their travel experiences and share their plans for getting back out there, when the time is right.

In the final panel, A Toast to Travel, Gifford and Alex Wagner, co-host and executive producer of Showtime's The Circus and contributing writer to The Atlantic, will reflect on past travels and reveal what they're looking forward to this year.