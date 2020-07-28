RVs Hit Record Sales Last Month According to New Report

“We didn’t anticipate this turn being as strong as it has been,” the RV Industry Association President said.

The RV market has seen record sales in the time of coronavirus.

According to a new report from the RV Industry Association, wholesale shipments of RVs reached their highest monthly total in June since October 2018.

In June, more than 40,462 RVs were shipped out, the industry association reported — a 10 percent increase from the same time last year. For context, in April the RV Industry Association reported an 82 percent drop in sales from a year ago and in May, that number was nearly 30 percent. But since businesses began reopening after the COVID-19 shutdown — prompting an increase in road trips and traveling in controlled environments — RV sales have been steadily growing.

“We didn’t anticipate this turn being as strong as it has been,” RV Industry Association President, Craig Kirby, told Reuters. “People don’t want to fly, they don’t want to stay in a hotel. In an RV, you can cook your own meals and sleep in your own bed.”

RV manufacturers are also accommodating the millions of Americans who have started working remotely due to COVID-19. Some vehicles now come equipped “with dedicated workspaces that allow for the desks and other systems to be stowed away once work is over,” Kirby told Reuters.

And many of those purchasing an RV during this time are first-time buyers. Dealers estimate anywhere between 50 to 80 percent of buyers, depending on location, are first-time purchasers of RVs. One year ago, that number was between 25 and 35 percent.

The trend could also be spurred by gas prices reaching their lowest point in five years.