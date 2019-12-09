Travelers Will Spend 60% More This Year on Holiday Trips Than Last Year, According to trivago (Video)

Travelers will truly be in the holiday spirit this year as they will spend more on their trips than in years past, according to new data from booking site trivago.

This year, global travelers over the Christmas holiday will spend an average of about $455 on their trip, which is a 60 percent jump from last year when they spent about $284, according to the site's findings shared with Travel + Leisure. Vacationers are also spending more time away with a three nights stay as compared to only two last year.

Holiday spending has been increasing for several years, with 2019 seeing the biggest jump from year-to-year recently. In 2015, people spent an average of $274 on their trips, according to the booking site.

“trivago attributes the increase both to longer stays and seeking more comfortable amenities,” Stephanie Lowenthal, the global head of communications for trivago, told T + L. “Many travelers will choose to pay more for the assurance that their selected accommodations can meet their expectations and desires.”

The data was collected from travelers all over the world, with most searches coming from the U.S., followed by Brazil, Australia, the U.K. and Germany.

And while a pricier holiday getaway is often associated with booking last minute, that is not the case this time around. In fact, trivago found that this year, people booked their Christmas travel an average of 86 days in advance — a way longer lead time than 2015 when the average was 38 days ahead of travel.

For those traveling globally for the holiday season, the booking site found some of the most popular destinations were in Japan with both Tokyo (which came in at No. 1) and Osaka (No. 8) placing in its top 10 list. London was the second most popular holiday destination with New York snagging the third spot.

And while these cities are great to visit any time of year, the holidays are a truly special time to see them with many festive holiday markets and wintry activities to explore.