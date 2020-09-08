Where Travelers Are Headed Through November, According to Tripadvisor

The site's data showed campgrounds and small bed and breakfast-style accommodations are seeing a faster recovery than major resorts.

Editor's note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

Although vacationing may continue to look different this year as the COVID-19 pandemic still affects traveling, fall booking data from Tripadvisor suggests that travelers are still looking to get away as the summer winds down.

According to Tripadvisor's Fall Travel Index released on Tuesday, beachside destinations like Key Largo and Key West are the most popular for hotel bookings this autumn, as gauged by interest grown from last year.

In data recorded from trips booked from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30 of this year, other popular destinations for fall travel are coastal towns around the country including Atlantic City, N.J., St. Pete Beach and Clearwater, Fla., Myrtle Beach, S.C., San Diego, Calif., and Savannah, Ga. and Sedona and Scottsdale, Ariz.

"The pandemic has forced travelers to be creative and explore new destinations in ways they may not have considered previously,” Christopher Hsi, Tripadvisor’s lead analyst in consumer market research, said in a statement. “This fall, we're seeing a rise in destinations where travelers can relax and rejuvenate, as opposed to the busy hustle and bustle of popular cities."

About 65 percent of travelers are planning a fall vacation, according to the travel site and 79 percent of autumn travelers have booked a September vacation.

TripAdvisor also showed that travelers are being more budget-conscious this year, staying in less expensive hotels than they may have last year. As opposed to all-inclusive resorts, campgrounds and farmhouses are seeing a much faster recovery in bookings. Small bed & breakfast style accommodations have also seen a strong recovery in U.S. bookings.

Most travelers are only considering short getaways for the fall season, with 55 percent of travelers booking two to five-night stays and 36 percent only booking for one night. Travelers may also be spontaneous than in previous years, often booking upcoming trips for less than one week in advance.

