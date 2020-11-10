Travelers' Interest in Washington, D.C. Spiked During Election Week, Expedia Finds

While travelers throughout the country were eyeing Washington D.C., the city implemented new travel restrictions on Monday.

As Americans endured a longer-than-usual election week, they were also looking into trips to Washington D.C. according to Expedia data shared with Travel + Leisure.

The travel site confirmed to T+L on Tuesday that they saw triple the number of searches to the nation's capital when compared to the week prior. Specifically, searches for trips spiked on the day before Election Day, on Nov. 5, and then again on Nov. 8.

In addition to Washington D.C., Expedia users looked for trips around Election Day on the West Coast and throughout the Southwest (including in cities in swing states) like Las Vegas, Sedona, Dallas, Phoenix, and Miami. California destinations Lake Tahoe and Santa Barbara also drew interest, according to the site.

The data was based on hotel searches on Expedia.com from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8, compared to Oct. 25 through Oct. 31, the company noted.

Image zoom Credit: Photo by Yegor AleyevTASS via Getty Images

While people throughout the country may be eyeing Washington D.C., the city did implement new travel restrictions on Monday, requiring most visitors to get tested within 72 hours of traveling there, according to the mayor’s office. Those who then stay in D.C. for more than three days must get re-tested within three to five days of their arrival.

Travel to and from neighboring Maryland and Virginia, as well as Hawaii and Vermont, is exempt from the order.

Those who do plan to head to Washington D.C. can tour the White House, which reopened to the public in September, as well as spend time around the National Mall and nearby memorials, which remain open.

Even if you can’t travel just yet, people can experience the wonders of the nation’s capital from home with a virtual museum tour of the National Gallery of Art and a virtual tour of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave -- complete with a trip to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.