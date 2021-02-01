Black Travel: The Movement

The momentum continues to grow, and Rigby, Robinson, and I are far from alone. Detroit's Jessica Nabongo reached her goal of visiting every country in the world in 2019, making her the first Black woman to document accomplishing that feat, taking nearly 200,000 social media followers along for the ride. Chicago native Nathan Fluellen has been surfing around the world since 2017, giving back to communities he has visited and sharing his discoveries on Instagram. The Bay Area's Martinique Lewis has written the new ABC Travel Green Book, a modern-day version of the original that offers a global guide to Black-owned businesses. And countless other influencers, like fashion-minded Cedric Wood, are motivating Black people to travel, too. It's proof that, when it comes to where we can go, the answer is pretty much anywhere.